Hugh Hefner's ex-girlfriend spills disgusting details about Sean Diddy Combs' wild parties: ‘Topless girls in…'

Hugh Hefner's ex-girlfriend Kendra Wilkinson shared her experience of partying with Sean Diddy Combs. The hip-hop artist, who is presently in detention awaiting trial on allegations of racketeering and sex trafficking, has reportedly hosted several wild parties involving various renowned figures and celebrities. Hugh Hefner's ex-girlfriend Kendra Wilkinson, the 39-year-old TV personality, gained notoriety as a party girl who attended upscale gatherings, such as Diddy's wild festivities.

Speaking on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Kendra revealed that she attended a few parties where the rapper, who has refuted all of the accusations made against him, was present.

“I remember just going to like one or two (parties that Diddy was at), but again, like I had a great time in my youth,” said Kendra, a former girlfriend of late Playboy mogul Hefner, during the radio interview.

Stating that she did not see anything bad at Diddy's parties, she noted, “Sex is sex, in my opinion.”

Kendra, however, added, that “So, I'm not saying that something bad didn't happen,” adding that what she is trying to say is “nothing bad ever happened to me.”

KIIS FM host Jackie 'O' Henderson further inquired Kendra about her encounters with Diddy, who used to throw exclusive sex parties in opulent hotel suites with unlimited supply of wine and drugs, industrial amounts of baby oil and lubricants, and prostitutes.

The federal authorities stated that they found 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant during raids at Diddy's houses in Miami and Los Angeles.

Did Kendra Wilkinson see anything unusual at Diddy's parties?

The host asked if she had never observed anything unusual that you wouldn't typically see at a major Hollywood party, Kendra stated, “Look, you're going to the Playboy Mansion. You know, there's girls topless in the grotto. Don't we already know that?”

Diddy is charged with abusing, threatening, and coercing women for years to gratify his sexual urges, safeguard his reputation, and conceal his actions.

He has entered a not guilty plea to the allegations.

Upon his arrest, he offered his mother's and his $50 million Miami houses as collateral, but a judge denied him bail.

He lost his appeal last Wednesday to overturn the ruling. Therefore, he will be in detention until his trial.