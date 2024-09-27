Brazilian influencer dances behind reporter covering fatal bus crash, sparks outrage

Brazilian singer and social media influencer MC Livinho has come under fire for his behaviour during a live broadcast from the scene of a deadly bus crash in Pirai, Rio de Janeiro, on September 21. The incident involved a bus carrying 45 passengers, resulting in the tragic deaths of three athletes from the Coritiba Crocodiles, a Brazilian American football team. Brazilian singer MC Livinho faced backlash after dancing during a live report on a deadly bus crash.(X/TuuitaWill)

As journalist Isabela Campos reported on the heart-wrenching accident, Livinho disrupted the live coverage by running into the frame with a smile and dancing behind her. Despite clear signals from the camera crew for him to stop, the influencer continued his performance, seemingly oblivious to the gravity of the situation.

Viral footage sparks outrage

The footage, which quickly went viral, prompted a wave of indignation across social media. Internet users condemned Livinho’s actions as callous and disrespectful to the victims and their grieving families.

Despite gestures from the camera crew urging him to stop, Livinho persisted in his dance routine, further incensing viewers who felt he should have exhibited more decorum given the circumstances. The backlash has led many to question Livinho's sense of responsibility as a public figure.

Apology fails to soothe anger

In an effort to quell the growing criticism, Livinho posted a half-hearted apology video on social media. In the video, he extended condolences to those affected by the crash but struggled to address the insensitivity of his earlier actions. “Everyone was saying that an accident had happened, and here we are stuck in traffic. We didn’t know that any accident had happened, you know?” he claimed, despite being captured dancing behind a reporter broadcasting live from the scene.

He continued, “I want to express my condolences for the loss you had, right? Because now that I went online, I saw fans saying, ‘It was an accident.’ So, my condolences to everyone… For those who know Livinho, I will never stop bringing you joy. I will never stop bringing you my self-esteem, my talk.”

However, many viewed his apology as insincere and a superficial attempt to salvage his reputation, further intensifying public outrage.

With 13.4 million followers on Instagram, MC Livinho is one of Brazil’s most influential social media figures and celebrated musical artists.