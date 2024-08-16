Influencer slammed for ‘satire’ video on how to start online gambling at 12

A video by a content creator slamming an influencer for his video, which some have labelled as satire, on how 12-year-olds can start online gambling has gone viral. Several people slammed the streamer, claiming that he should be banned. A few, however, argued that if a kid cannot understand this video as a joke, then it’s the parent’s fault for not teaching them the difference between reality and satire. The image shows a content creator who slammed an influencer for his ‘satire’ video on gambling at 12. (Instagram/@harjgahley)

Instagram user Harj Gahley shared the video. “Suddenly it’s ‘cool’. Children as young as 12 are being influenced by celebrities and social media influencers who are generously paid to show that the ‘vegas’ lifestyle seems safe, normal, fun and cool. If you are parent or have young children YOU should be concerned,” he wrote.

In the video, Gahley claims that such videos can negatively influence kids and adds that parents should keep their children away from such content.

Take a look at the viral video here:

The video, with over 3.6 lakh views, has accumulated close to 4,500 likes. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments, having mixed reactions.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“He should be sued for saying this kind of nonsense!” posted an Instagram user. This notion was expressed by several others too.

A few argued that the influencer’s video is a satire. To which a person commented, “A 12 year old would not see this as satire, they would be influenced.”

A third added, “He’s being facetious it looks, BUT GAMBLING IS A HUGE THING FOR KIDS TODAY. With the internet—the laws aren’t being enforced. Promoting and providing gambling for kids is becoming more and more popular.”

A fourth person said that if a 12-year-old cannot understand the sarcasm then it is the parent’s fault, “It’s a joke, if your child is slow in the brain to the point they believe and do what he said then I think the parents should maybe do a better job parenting.”

A fifth individual wrote, “It can feel so frightening what kids have access to at their fingertips. As a parent, you might also fear how friends are influencing your kids, how books are influencing your kids, how school is influencing your kids - but ultimately, as a parent, you have the biggest influence, if they have a strong enough connection with you.”

Harj Gahley, with nearly 750 posts, has 4,378 followers. He is the MD of Gambling Support Project, an organisation that provides support to people with gambling problems.

What are your thoughts on this video of the influencer?