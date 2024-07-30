Woman makes reel as people fight in background in Shimla, slammed for being ‘insensitive’

The reel craze has taken over people, and common sense has taken a backseat. Social media is flooded with instances showing people’s obsession with recording videos regardless of their surroundings. One such moment from Shimla was captured and shared on X. It shows a woman making a reel while a fight is going on in the background. The image shows a woman making a reel while a group of people fight in the background. (Screengrab)

X user Nikhil Saini shared the video with a descriptive caption. “Over the last 2-3 years, Shimla's Ridge has become a hotspot for cringe activities. Reel makers have taken over this place, and daily such nonsense videos are made,” he wrote.

“A viral video on the internet shows a girl making a reel during a fight! Instead of stopping it they use it to make content. Requesting the local administration to place strict laws against such people and protect our public places,” he added.

In the video, two people are seen fighting with each other. A few around them also try to stop the brawl. As the video progresses, a woman suddenly appears on screen making reels.

Take a look at the viral video:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated close to 12,000 views and nearly 200 likes. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did X users say about this video of a fight?

“This is so funny. Sorry, I know I shouldn’t be laughing, but,” wrote an X user. “These iconic spots deserve respect and preservation. At least, a home guard or police personnel should be stationed there to manage and prevent such misuse,” expressed another.

A third commented, “This is so insensitive & inhumane. Pathetic. Unfortunately, nothing can be done to such people in law.” A fourth posted, “Pathetic and sick.”

What are your thoughts on this video of a brawl shared on X?