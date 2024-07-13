Influencer slammed for Auschwitz outfit inspiration post: ‘Disgusting and disrespectful'

Instagram influencer Anna Redman faced a massive backlash on social media after sharing the outfits she will wear on each day of her trip. What left people in disbelief and led them to accuse her of being “tone deaf” was her Auschwitz outfit inspiration post. Now deleted, the share reportedly showed her explaining what she was going to wear while visiting Auschwitz, where over 11 million people were murdered during the holocaust. The image shows Anna Redman, an influencer who shared an outfit inspiration post before visiting Auschwitz. (Instagram/@anna_redman)

In the post, she shared the dresses she chose for her trip, with a text insert that reads, “the best packing hack. Is somebody going to match my freak?” reported the Independent. It didn’t take long for people to notice that her list also includes Auschwitz. Against the memorial's name, she shared a picture showing the outfit she planned to wear.

How did social media react?

“Some people will just never learn,” wrote an individual. A second added, “Posting outfit plans / inspo for Auschwitz, and even if it’s about your packing skills, adding text to the story saying “is somebody going to match my freak” is abhorrent. Maybe I’m old, but also, do people not dress respectfully at memorials? I get that it’s summer, but her planned outfit was a black mini dress? As expected, instead of apologising, she just deleted the stories and is also deleting all the comments calling her out. I know some people don’t like to click on DM articles, so here’s the story screenshot.”

While a social media user posted, “She knew exactly what she was doing. She knew it would get her attention,” a fourth wrote, “This is just disgusting and disrespectful.”

How did Anna Redman react to the backlash?

Since the outrage, she deleted the concerned post and issued a statement. She started by saying that she was sorry for the pain she caused and that she understood the “heaviness” of visiting Auschwitz.

Redman, a former contestant on the show Bachelor, manages an Instagram page where she regularly posts about fashion and beauty tips and documents her travel diaries. With over 1,500 posts, she enjoys a following of over 1.1 lakh.