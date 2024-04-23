 Pakistani YouTuber slammed for vlogging her visit to sister’s grave. Viral video | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pakistani YouTuber slammed for vlogging her visit to sister’s grave. Viral video

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 23, 2024 02:38 PM IST

A Pakistan YouTuber recorded an entire day when she visited her sister's grave. Her clip has left people unhappy and irked.

A Pakistani YouTuber's video has left people unhappy, with many slamming her. Why? The clip shows her vlogging her visit to her sister's grave. In her video, she documents her entire journey, right from getting ready in the morning to returning home after visiting the grave. Her video has gone viral and prompted many to say, “Shame on you”.

The image, taken from a viral video, shows a Pakistani YouTuber vlogging her visit to her sister's grave. (YouTube/@Noorranaofficial)
The image, taken from a viral video, shows a Pakistani YouTuber vlogging her visit to her sister's grave. (YouTube/@Noorranaofficial)

YouTuber Noor Rana shared the video a few days ago. In her video, she tells her followers she will visit her sister’s grave. Then, she gets ready, talks about her sister, and gets in a car to visit her grave.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also Read: Woman criticised for sharing screenshot of chat with Zomato delivery agent. Here's why

Take a look at the entire video here:

The post was shared just two days ago. Since then, the video has accumulated several comments from people. Most people were unhappy that she recorded her visit to her sister's grave and shared it on a social media platform. A few also reacted using thumbs-down emoticons.

What did YouTube users say about this Pakistani YouTuber’s video?

“Shame on you for making content on your sister's death,” posted a YouTube user.

“That is why education is really important. Shame on you,” joined another.

Also Read: Arj Barker: 6 things to know about Indian-origin comedian slammed for asking woman with baby to leave show

“Can't believe this type of people exist in our society,” posted a third.

“Never thought people could take the death of their family members as content for vlogging. Shame on you,” added a fourth.

“End is near! Shame on such people!” wrote a fifth.

Noor Rana, hailing from Pakistan, regularly posts her videos on YouTube and Instagram. On YouTube, she has posted over 700 videos till now. She joined the platform a year ago, in 2023.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Pakistani YouTuber slammed for vlogging her visit to sister’s grave. Viral video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On