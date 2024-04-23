Pakistani YouTuber slammed for vlogging her visit to sister’s grave. Viral video

A Pakistani YouTuber's video has left people unhappy, with many slamming her. Why? The clip shows her vlogging her visit to her sister's grave. In her video, she documents her entire journey, right from getting ready in the morning to returning home after visiting the grave. Her video has gone viral and prompted many to say, “Shame on you”. The image, taken from a viral video, shows a Pakistani YouTuber vlogging her visit to her sister's grave. (YouTube/@Noorranaofficial)

YouTuber Noor Rana shared the video a few days ago. In her video, she tells her followers she will visit her sister’s grave. Then, she gets ready, talks about her sister, and gets in a car to visit her grave.

Take a look at the entire video here:

The post was shared just two days ago. Since then, the video has accumulated several comments from people. Most people were unhappy that she recorded her visit to her sister's grave and shared it on a social media platform. A few also reacted using thumbs-down emoticons.

What did YouTube users say about this Pakistani YouTuber’s video?

“Shame on you for making content on your sister's death,” posted a YouTube user.

“That is why education is really important. Shame on you,” joined another.

“Can't believe this type of people exist in our society,” posted a third.

“Never thought people could take the death of their family members as content for vlogging. Shame on you,” added a fourth.

“End is near! Shame on such people!” wrote a fifth.

Noor Rana, hailing from Pakistan, regularly posts her videos on YouTube and Instagram. On YouTube, she has posted over 700 videos till now. She joined the platform a year ago, in 2023.