 Arj Barker: 6 things to know about Indian-origin comedian slammed for asking woman with baby to leave show | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Arj Barker: 6 things to know about Indian-origin comedian slammed for asking woman with baby to leave show

ByHT Trending Desk
Apr 23, 2024 12:09 PM IST

Arj Barker, an Indian-origin comedian, said he first made a few jokes about the baby making noise and that the crowd took the jokes in the right spirit.

An Indian-origin comedian is being slammed online after he asked a woman who was accompanied by her baby to leave his show in Melbourne, Australia last week. There are allegations that the woman was asked to leave as she was breast-feeding while being seated in the audience. Arjan Barker, who identifies himself as Arj Barker, set the record straight saying that he did not ask her to leave because she was breast-feeding, but only because of "audio disruption" of his show.

Arj Barker, an Indian-origin comedian, is based in Melbourne. (Instagram/arjbarker)
Arj Barker, an Indian-origin comedian, is based in Melbourne. (Instagram/arjbarker)

"For the record, I support public breast-feeding, as it's perfectly natural," the 49-year-old said in a statement which he shared on Instagram on Monday.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Barker said that the theatre should have conveyed to the woman beforehand that the show was people above 15 years only.

"The theatre should have flagged this before seating her but for some reason they did not," he said.

The show took place at Athenaeum Theatre in Melbourne last Saturday, with an audience strength of nearly 700 people.

"This was a to do with audio disruption of my show, nothing more. For the record, I support public breastfeeding, as it's perfectly natural," he said.

"I've nothing against babies, in fact I was one once, for almost two years."

Here are 6 things to know about Arj Barker:

  1. Arj Barker was born as Arjan Singh Aulakh in San Francisco in 1974. He is now based in Melbourne.
  2. He started doing stand-up comedy gigs right after high school in the United States.
  3. He is known for his acting role in HBO sitcom “Flight of the Conchords”.
  4. Barker has performed on talk shows such as “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and “Late Show with David Letterman” and “Late Night with Conan O'Brien” in the early 1990s.
  5. Barker performed in “The Marijuana-Logues”, an Off-Broadway production in New York City.
  6. He won an award for comedy at the ARIA Music Awards in 2019.

Also Read: Comedian Arj Barker sparks outrage after kicking out breastfeeding mom from Melbourne show

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On