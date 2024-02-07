Woman criticised for sharing screenshot of chat with Zomato delivery agent. Here's why

After X user Pri shared a snapshot of her conversation with a Zomato delivery agent, it quickly went viral. But why? When the agent asked her to tip him for a late-night delivery, she thought it was ‘weird’ and posted about it. After she shared the tweet, many people flocked to the comments section of her post and asked her not to 'mock' the delivery person. A woman was slammed on X for mocking a Zomato delivery agent.

“Ajeeb hai bhai (This is weird)” wrote Pri. Alongside she also shared a snapshot of the conversation. The image shows the Zomato delivery agent politely asking the woman to tip him as he was delivering the order late at night. (Also Read: Zomato customer flags unavailability of chicken. Food delivery platform replies)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on February 3. Since being posted, it has garnered close to two million views. The share also has more than 1,100 likes and numerous comments. Many netizens took to the comments section of the post and slammed her.

Here’s how people reacted:

An individual wrote, “Shame on you! How stupid and insensitive can you be in order to post screenshots of a minimum wage worker with their full name, knowing that your stupid post for Internet reach can cost someone their job. Share his UPI ID, I'll pay him on your behalf.” (Also Read: Biryani takes the crown as the most ordered dish on Zomato on NYE, Pizza follows next. Check others on the list)

A second added, “Please have some shame."

A third said, “Don't want to tip the delivery partner? Don't. But at least don't mock the person!”

“Please have some empathy for the hardworking delivery person as his livelihood depends on it. For two minutes of attention on social media, do not degrade anyone. It says only about your lack of empathy, and basic respect and decency,” commented a fourth.