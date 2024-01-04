Biryani takes the crown as the most ordered dish on Zomato on NYE, Pizza follows next. Check others on the list

Zomato unveiled its New Year’s Eve food-ordering trends, and no brownie points in guessing that biryani became the most ordered dish. The food delivery platform shared a graph with a time stamp to show what and how India ordered on New Year’s Eve. Zomato customers ordered Biryani the most on New Year’s Eve. (Representational Image/Pixabay)

“Biryani is unbeatable,” wrote Zomato while sharing a graph of the dishes ordered on New Year’s Eve. The graph ranks the dishes based on the number of times they were ordered. It features dishes like biryani, pizza, burgers, idlis, rolls, desserts and more on the Y-axis against the time of day on the X-axis. While pizza claimed the top spot for some time, biryani emerged as the ultimate food choice among Indians. Starters came in third, followed by breads and snacks.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Take a look at the post shared by Zomato here:

The post was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since collected over 1.2 lakh views and still counting. The share has also received more than 9,700 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to Zomato’s post:

“Biryani is the King,” posted an individual.

Another joked, “That’s why my pizza was cold… it came second.”

“I ordered biryani too,” expressed a third.

A fourth chimed in, “Is it a biryani year then? Gonna be yum!”

“Now ordering biryani after watching this,” added a fifth.

A sixth remarked, “Biryani Supremacy.”