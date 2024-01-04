close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Biryani takes the crown as the most ordered dish on Zomato on NYE, Pizza follows next. Check others on the list

Biryani takes the crown as the most ordered dish on Zomato on NYE, Pizza follows next. Check others on the list

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 04, 2024 10:31 AM IST

While pizza claimed the top spot for some time, biryani emerged as the ultimate food choice among Indians. Starters came in third, followed by breads.

Zomato unveiled its New Year’s Eve food-ordering trends, and no brownie points in guessing that biryani became the most ordered dish. The food delivery platform shared a graph with a time stamp to show what and how India ordered on New Year’s Eve.

Zomato customers ordered Biryani the most on New Year’s Eve. (Representational Image/Pixabay)
Zomato customers ordered Biryani the most on New Year’s Eve. (Representational Image/Pixabay)

Read| Noodles delivered in 65 secs to August’s condom craze: Swiggy Instamart reveals 2023 trends

“Biryani is unbeatable,” wrote Zomato while sharing a graph of the dishes ordered on New Year’s Eve. The graph ranks the dishes based on the number of times they were ordered. It features dishes like biryani, pizza, burgers, idlis, rolls, desserts and more on the Y-axis against the time of day on the X-axis. While pizza claimed the top spot for some time, biryani emerged as the ultimate food choice among Indians. Starters came in third, followed by breads and snacks.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Take a look at the post shared by Zomato here:

The post was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since collected over 1.2 lakh views and still counting. The share has also received more than 9,700 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to Zomato’s post:

“Biryani is the King,” posted an individual.

Another joked, “That’s why my pizza was cold… it came second.”

“I ordered biryani too,” expressed a third.

A fourth chimed in, “Is it a biryani year then? Gonna be yum!”

“Now ordering biryani after watching this,” added a fifth.

A sixth remarked, “Biryani Supremacy.”

Also Read| Zomato’s ode to customer who ordered a lot of tea will surprise you

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out