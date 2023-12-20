Noodles delivered in 65 secs to August’s condom craze: Swiggy Instamart reveals 2023 trends

As we approach 2024, brands are publishing their annual reports, showcasing the trends that define consumer behaviour in 202. Swiggy Instamart has also released its ‘commerce trends’ for the year, providing insights into groceries people ordered throughout the year. Swiggy Instamart delivered a packet of instant noodles in Delhi in a record time of 65 seconds.(Representational pic/Unsplash)

One of the most surprising things revealed in this report was that a customer from Jaipur placed not just two or three but a total of 67 orders on Swiggy Instamart. While mentioning this in the report, the company humorously added, “We’re not sure how big his party was but would’ve loved an invite!”

Delhi residents made their mark too, with one individual managing to slash “ ₹ 1,70,102 on his yearly grocery bill of ₹ 12,87,920.” Additionally, someone else from Delhi placed an order for 99 items in a single order, mostly consisting of chips, chocolates, and cookies.

Down in Chennai, a customer ordered coffee, juice, cookies, nachos, and chips worth ₹ 31,748 in a single order. Another southern city, Bengaluru, ordered more mangoes than Mumbai and Hyderabad combined this year, per the report.

In a twist, September overshadowed February for the highest number of condom orders. Interestingly, August 12 witnessed a staggering 5,893 units of condoms delivered.

Swiggy Instamart also revealed its astonishing delivery record. Guess the time to deliver an order in Delhi. Ten minutes, seven minutes, five minutes? No. The packet of instant noodles was delivered in a record time of 65 seconds.