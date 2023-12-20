close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Noodles delivered in 65 secs to August’s condom craze: Swiggy Instamart reveals 2023 trends

Noodles delivered in 65 secs to August’s condom craze: Swiggy Instamart reveals 2023 trends

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 20, 2023 06:01 PM IST

A customer from Jaipur placed not just two or three but a total of 67 orders on Swiggy Instamart.

As we approach 2024, brands are publishing their annual reports, showcasing the trends that define consumer behaviour in 202. Swiggy Instamart has also released its ‘commerce trends’ for the year, providing insights into groceries people ordered throughout the year.

Swiggy Instamart delivered a packet of instant noodles in Delhi in a record time of 65 seconds.(Representational pic/Unsplash)
Swiggy Instamart delivered a packet of instant noodles in Delhi in a record time of 65 seconds.(Representational pic/Unsplash)

One of the most surprising things revealed in this report was that a customer from Jaipur placed not just two or three but a total of 67 orders on Swiggy Instamart. While mentioning this in the report, the company humorously added, “We’re not sure how big his party was but would’ve loved an invite!”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Delhi residents made their mark too, with one individual managing to slash “ 1,70,102 on his yearly grocery bill of 12,87,920.” Additionally, someone else from Delhi placed an order for 99 items in a single order, mostly consisting of chips, chocolates, and cookies.

Down in Chennai, a customer ordered coffee, juice, cookies, nachos, and chips worth 31,748 in a single order. Another southern city, Bengaluru, ordered more mangoes than Mumbai and Hyderabad combined this year, per the report.

In a twist, September overshadowed February for the highest number of condom orders. Interestingly, August 12 witnessed a staggering 5,893 units of condoms delivered.

Swiggy Instamart also revealed its astonishing delivery record. Guess the time to deliver an order in Delhi. Ten minutes, seven minutes, five minutes? No. The packet of instant noodles was delivered in a record time of 65 seconds.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out