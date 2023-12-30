Zomato’s ode to customer who ordered a lot of tea will surprise you

Zomato took to Instagram to share an interesting video to pay an ode to one of their customers. It is a special clip that they dedicated to an individual named Asha who ordered over 1,000 cups of tea on the food delivery platform. The image is taken from a tea-related skit shared by Zomato. (Instagram/@zomato)

“2023 stories ft. Asha,” the company wrote. The video opens with a text insert that reads, “Zomato said hi to its biggest chai fan”. The video then proceeds to show a fun skit of a woman and her love for tea - so much so that her world revolves around the beverage.

Towards the end of the clip, the reason behind such an unusual skit becomes clear. A message flashes across the screen to inform that though the woman in the video is an actor, the clip is created as an ode to a customer named Asha who ordered more than 1100 chai in 2023.

Take a look at this clip by Zomato:

The video was posted about six hours ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated nearly 1.4 lakh views. The share has also collected close to 14,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about this Zomato video?

“Ode to the real Asha. To the chai lovers, may we always win against whatever that other thing is called (coffee),” joked an Instagram user. “Haha, the subtle funny elements,” posted another. “Brilliant,” joined a third. “That seems to be my mom, her name is really Asha,” added a fourth. “How sweet is this,” wrote a fifth.