Zomato customer flags unavailability of chicken. Food delivery platform replies

Zomato on Monday responded to a customer's complaint on X regarding the unavailability of chicken for food delivery, saying that they have ‘disabled delivery of non-veg items’ in certain states in accordance with government instructions. This decision from Zomato aligns with Uttar Pradesh's move to ban the sale of meat and fish on Monday.(Reuters Photo)

The user tagged the food-delivery app and humorously mentioned, “Zomato is not delivering chicken in bhopal today lmao”. Speculating about the reason, the user added, "“tbh it could be because of supply of meat not being available today v/s anything decision by zomato.”

Zomato replied, clarifying,“Hi, we have disabled delivery of non-veg items in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, ⁠Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan as per govt. notice. Hope this clarification helps!”

This decision aligns with Uttar Pradesh's, along with a few other states', move to ban the sale of meat and fish on Monday, coinciding with the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

In a grand ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on Monday, with several celebrities and business leaders attending the event.

Meat ban in lieu of Ram Temple's ‘pran prathishtha’

In light of the Ram Temple ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday, certain states have implemented restrictions on the sale of meat. Several states, including Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam, have imposed a ban on meat sales as a mark of respect for the sacred event.

Various state governments have enacted the prohibition on meat sales to honour the sanctity of the occasion.

Chhattisgarh is taking a decisive stance by prohibiting meat sales throughout the state on Monday. The Urban Administration and Development Department issued a directive mandating the closure of slaughterhouses and meat-selling shops as part of the preparations for the Ram Temple consecration.

The Uttar Pradesh government announced a ban on the sale of meat and fish in the state on Monday, the Ram temple's inauguration.

In Delhi, all slaughterhouses, meat, and fish-selling shops have been instructed to remain closed for the day, respecting the sentiments of the people during the “pran pratishtha” ceremony in Ayodhya.