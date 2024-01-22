Lord Ram Lalla's jewellery: Know significance of mukut, kaustubha mani, vijayamala

Each piece of jewellery that the idol of Lord Ram Lalla in the Ayodhya Ram Temple was adorned with carries significance. Since the deity is five years old, silver toys have been kept for him to play with – including a rattle, elephant, horse, camel, toy cart and a spinning top. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust revealed the minute details of Ram Lalla's divine ornaments after the grand pran pratishtha event on January 22. The idol of Ram Lalla is adorned with jewellery pieces carrying significance conforming with scriptures, the temple trust said. (ANI)

Crown carries emblem of Sun God

The gold crown embedded with rubies, emeralds and diamonds has been crafted in North Indian tradition. At the centre, there is an emblem of Surya Dev. On the right side of the crown, strands of pearls are woven.

Kaustubha Mani

Decorated with a large ruby and diamonds, the Kaustubha Mani adorns the heart of the idol. The Trust said according to scriptures, all incarnations of Vishnu wear this gem in their heart.

Vijayamala, a symbol of victory

This is the longest necklace that Ram Lalla is wearing. The gold necklace studded with rubies stands for victory. It has symbols of Vaishnava tradition -- Sudarshana chakra, lotus, shankh and the mangal kalash.

Details of Ram Lalla's other jewellery pieces

One of the necklaces is crescent-shaped. It is called the Kantha. It features floral designs symbolising good fortune, with an image of Surya Dev at the centre.

Padika is another necklace worn above the navel which is a five-stranded piece made of diamonds and emeralds.

Kanchi is the detailed gold waistband studded with diamonds rubies, pearls and emeralds. It has small bells which, according to the temple authorities, symbolise purity.

The idol has bhujbandh (armlets), kangan (bangles) and rings.

Ram Lalla's feet are adorned wth anklets, toe rings all studded with diamonds and rubies. On his left hand, there is a gold bow with pearls, emeralds and the right has the arrow.

Silver-red tilak

The temple authorities explained that the silver-red tilak on Ram Lalla's forehead is created with diamonds and rubies.

The temple trust explained that these ornaments have been created based on research and study of the scriptures, including Adhyatma Ramayana, Valmiki Ramayana, Ramcharitmanas, and Alavandar Stotra. The ornaments have been crafted by Shri Ankur Anand's institution, Harsahaimal Shiamlal Jewellers, Lucknow.

Ram Lalla's yellow dhoti

The yellow dhoti and red pataka/angavastram are of Banarasi fabric with intricate zari and thread work Shankh, Padma, Chakra, and Mayur. These garments were created by Delhi's textile designer Manish Tripathi who worked from Ayodhya, the trust said.