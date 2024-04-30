 Influencer slammed for saying Kerala is 'arrogant' for speaking in Malayalam instead of Hindi | Trending - Hindustan Times
Influencer slammed for saying Kerala is 'arrogant' for speaking in Malayalam instead of Hindi

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 30, 2024 05:48 PM IST

The woman called said that Kerala "arrogant" and said that if she asked something in Hindi, people did not "answer" her.

A woman came under fire after she posted how she was travelling in Kerala and found everything written in their local language. She called the state "arrogant" and said that if she asked something in Hindi, people did not "answer" her.

The woman shared a picture of the bus and pointed out how boards are written in Malayalam.
The woman shared a picture of the bus and pointed out how boards are written in Malayalam.

"Arrogant Kerala. They have everything written in their own language, which is impossible for tourists to understand; when you ask them anything in Hindi, they don't even answer you," wrote Nalini Unagar in her tweet. She also shared a picture of a KSRTC bus which had boards written in the local language. (Also Read: 150 pairs of twins meet in Kerala’s Kalady to celebrate ‘companionship’, video goes viral)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on April 29. Since being posted, it has gained close to two million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post and slammed her.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Ma'am perhaps the arrogance is yours to assume people in Kerala need to learn another language just to communicate with you?"

A second added, "Why are you so adamant about wanting to talk in Hindi? Talk in English, and most people will reply. Why are you so arrogant that you want others to know and converse in Hindi, but you yourself can't be bothered to learn other languages? Most South Indians are multilingual, knowing their mother tongue, English and at least one other language. You don't have to act all holier than thou. Just ask in English, and you'll be helped as best as possible. We're very welcoming people, you know."

"The entire state runs on welcoming tourism from around the world. You can always talk in English. Even a paper vendor would know English," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "You can use Google Lens or Google Translate. Also, try asking the people in English."

"Likely because it's Kerala, Hindi isn't the national language, and they aren't mandated to use it? How challenging is that to comprehend?" shared a fifth.

News / Trending / Influencer slammed for saying Kerala is 'arrogant' for speaking in Malayalam instead of Hindi
