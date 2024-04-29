 150 pairs of twins meet in Kerala’s Kalady to celebrate ‘companionship’, video goes viral | Trending - Hindustan Times
150 pairs of twins meet in Kerala’s Kalady to celebrate ‘companionship’, video goes viral

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 29, 2024 06:36 PM IST

Organised by the All Kerala Twins Community (AKTC), the meetup was named ‘Iratta Vismayam 24’ or ‘Twin Wonder 2024’.

In a one-of-a-kind event, as many as 150 twins from Kerala, including 38 sets of identical twins and three sets of triplets, met in an old age home in Kerala to celebrate ‘companionship’.

Twins posing for the camera during the meetup in Kerala. (Instagram/@all_kerala_twins_community)
Twins posing for the camera during the meetup in Kerala. (Instagram/@all_kerala_twins_community)

Organised by the All Kerala Twins Community (AKTC), the meetup was named ‘Iratta Vismayam 24’ or ‘Twin Wonder 2024’, reported The New Indian Express (TNIE).

The event kicked off with an inauguration by Kochi assistant commissioner of police, P Rajkumar, and saw the participation of almost all members of the group, except for a few who are settled abroad. It saw various cultural activities that not only fostered bonding but also provided a platform for twins to share their unique experiences.

Among the attendees were twin sisters Bhagyalekshmi and Dhanalekshmi, affectionately known as Ponnu and Chinnu on social media.

AKTC also shared a video from the meetup on Instagram with a caption in Malayalam. When translated to English, it roughly means “twin family”.

The AKTC, initially formed through social media interactions, has snowballed into a community of 300 members between the age group of six to 400 across Kerala, spanning from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram. It started as a WhatsApp group in January this year, reported the Times of India (TOI).

“Some members under the leadership of Viswas S Vavolil, from Ranni, kick-started the idea of creating the community. Through tireless efforts, it has emerged into a community of over 150 pairs of twins and triplets stretching from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram. Now we even have a WhatsApp group for twins,” TNIE quoted Preetha Mukesh, 35-year-old administrator of AKTC, as saying.

“It was after I joined the WhatsApp group that I realised that there are so many twins in Kerala,” TOI quoted Priya, who went to the venue with her twin sister Preetha.

Niya and Nisha, identical twins from Pala, Kottayam, expressed their excitement, saying, “We were always curious about whether other twins think and act like us. Another meetup of twins during Chinnu and Ponnu’s marriage further aroused our curiosity. Our efforts led us to AKTC and now here. Nisha is my best friend and we even think alike.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / 150 pairs of twins meet in Kerala’s Kalady to celebrate ‘companionship’, video goes viral
