Hurricane Helene kills over 90 in US: Shocking videos capture magnitude of the tragedy

Hurricane Helene made landfall as a Category 4 storm and tore through the Gulf Coast of Florida and parts of Georgia, last week. This was followed by destruction in regions of North Carolina over the weekend leaving a trail of one of the most gruesome destruction in its wake with washed-out roads, landslides, no mobile network and power for millions. The Hurricane created havoc in the state in regions including Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia claiming more than 90 people’s lives across the Southeast with large proportions of communities removed, as reported by the New York Times. A drone view shows a damaged area, following the passing of Hurricane Helene, in Asheville, North Carolina, U.S., September 29, 2024. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Also Read:

Highlights of Hurricane Helene’s destruction so far

Here is how Hurricane Helene has resulted in one of the most gruesome tragedies to hit in 2024.

Helene brought heavy rainfalls and life-threatening landslides to the region of North Carolina resulting in a crisis. Cell services and power is down across counties resulting in a complete cut-off with the state. People are unable to place distress calls to 911 due to no mobile networks during a crisis or medical help in the area. Officials in Buncombe County requested for portable towers. Debris and destroyed or fallen trees and floods have led to the closure of more than 400 roads in North Carolina and gas stations are running out of fuel. Officials have instructed the residents to consider all roads closed with only emergency rescue vehicles to travel. With assistance from the search-and-rescue teams from other states and the federal government, North Carolina state air-dropped food to people in the cut-off regions and fixed the destroyed water systems on Sunday. The Hurricane set a record in Florida’s Big Bend region as it hit the area with 140 kilometres per hour winds packed with warm ocean temperatures. This is the strongest storm ever witnessed by the region. The Hurricane is responsible for the destruction of a community on the tiny islands in the Gulf of Mexico called Cedar Key. Michael Bobbit, who lives there relayed the news stating the community is “completely gone”, as reported by the New York Times. The hurricane extended its tentacles to the regions of Tampa Bay that had rarely or never witnessed flooding and left them wondering if it was worth living in anymore. Reaching beyond North Carolina and Florida, Helene toppled off riverbanks and tornadoes resulting in power outages as far as Cincinnati. The Nolichucky Dam in eastern Tennessee was on the verge of breaking down before the water pulled back on Saturday. 15 flood-related deaths were reported across Georgia following which the White House accepted the emergency requests for federal help from the regions ofFlorida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama before Helene caused further devastation. President Biden ordered FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell to assess damage in the region, with over 1,270 rescuers deployed. Over 90 confirmed storm-related deaths across six states: 37 in North Carolina, 25 in South Carolina (including 2 firefighters), 11 in Florida, plus fatalities in Georgia, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Gruesome visuals from the storm-stricken regions

Most horrific and spine-chilling photographs and videos are coming from the areas adversely hit by Hurricane Helene leaving millions homeless, starving and with no power or cell services.

A user on X posted the devastation caused by the hurricane in small towns as they wrote, “Rural towns in NC, GA, FL, and TN have been wiped out by Hurricane Helene. Why is this not all over the news?”

Another horrifying video surfaced on the internet showing muddy water approaching the land at a dangerous speed while another featured flood water in the house destroying everything in its wake.

The photographs from the regions affected are as disturbing as the ever-emerging videos. A user posted a few photos of downed electricity poles and trees due to the storm. Another user posted the only surviving thing from her mother's crib after the floods.

The storm resulted in the closure of roads in several areas due to logged flood water, landslides and heavy rainfall with the death toll expected to rise in the upcoming days.