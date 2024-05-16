 Billionaire Gautam Singhania spotted driving third McLaren 750S supercar in Mumbai | Trending - Hindustan Times
Billionaire Gautam Singhania spotted driving third McLaren 750S supercar in Mumbai

ByHT Trending Desk
May 16, 2024 11:20 AM IST

Gautam Singhania is known for the love of cars and owns a large collection of luxury vehicles. He was seen driving McLaren 750S on a busy Mumbai road.

Billionaire Gautam Singhania was recently seen driving a new McLaren 750S supercar in Mumbai. The Raymond Group chairman and managing director is known to be a lover of supercars, with a large collection of supercars.

Gautam Singhania is known to be a lover of supercars.(HT Photo)
Gautam Singhania is known to be a lover of supercars.(HT Photo)

The businessman was spotted behind the wheels of the catchy orange and black luxury car on a busy road in the city. The moment was captured in a video shared on a YouTube channel called CS 12 vlogs.

Singhania's fleet of supercars includes Ferraris, Lamborghinis and McLarens, and more specifically, Lamborghini Gallardo LP570 Superleggera, Lotus Elise convertible, Nissan Skyline GTR, Honda S2000 and Ferrari 458 Italia.

He runs the Super Car Club Garage (SCCG) in Thane near Mumbai, which restores, maintains, repairs and offers customisations for sports cars, supercars, luxury cars and vintage cars. He visits the centre twice a week. Last year, the auto enthusiast also launched GS Design that offers customization of fast cars.

In August last year, Singhania slammed the Maserati MC20 supercar, calling it the “worst” car he has ever driven. He also cautioned anybody thinking of driving it, terming it as dangerous.

"Frankly speaking, I paid for a Maserati but I got a lemon instead," Singhania said, adding the company blamed the Indian road conditions for the football-like bouncing he has faced while on the wheels.

He also asked the company to appoint an independent test driver to check on the safety of the model.

Singhania, who has a net worth of $1.4 billion according to Forbes, announced separation from his wife Nawaz Modi Singhania in November last year. The couple has two daughters. A public spat unfolded in the family with Nawaz Modi accusing Singhania of assaulting her, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Gautam Singhania is also estranged from his father, Raymond patriarch Vijaypat Singhania. The senior Singhania had, in 2016, transferred his entire 37 per cent stake in Raymond Group to Gautam, his younger son.

Also Read - Gautam Singhania posts pic with father Vijaypat Singhania after family discord: ‘Wishing you good health, Papa’

Billionaire Gautam Singhania spotted driving third McLaren 750S supercar in Mumbai

