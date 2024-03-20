Gautam Singhania posts pic with father Vijaypat Singhania after family discord: ‘Wishing you good health, Papa’

Industrialist Gautam Singhania on Wednesday took to social media to share a heartwarming moment with his father, Vijaypat Singhania, months after a public spat unfolded in the family. Gautam Singhania shared a photo with father Vijaypat Singhania. (X/@SinghaniaGautam)

The senior Singhania visited his son at his home. "Happy to have my father at home today and seek his blessings. Wishing you good health, Papa always," Gautam Singhania wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Here is what Gautam Singhania wrote about his father on X:

In November last year, Vijaypat Singhania, 85, had slammed his son as the latter’s separation from wife Nawaz Modi Singhania and related developments made headlines. Lamenting giving "everything" to his son, Vijaypat Singhania, who founded Raymond Group, said he made a "stupid" mistake of giving his son "everything".

"I have no business. He (Gautam) had agreed to give me some parts of the company, but of course, he backed out. So, I have nothing. I gave him everything. By mistake, I was left with some money on which I am surviving today. Otherwise, I would have been on the road,” he had told Business Today.

In 2016, he transferred his entire 37 per cent stake in Raymond Group to Gautam Singhania, his younger son. His elder son, Madhupati Singhania, relinquished his assets. Vijaypat Singhania founded the textile giant in 1944, along with his father LK Singhania.

Meanwhile, Gautam Singhania, 58, had announced separation from Nawaz Modi Singhania, in November. They got married in 1999.

"This Diwali is not going to be the same as many in the past," Singhania said in a statement.

"It is my belief that Nawaz and I will pursue different paths from here on.”

Following this, Nawaz Modi had accused her estranged husband of assaulting her and one of their daughters, according to a report by The Economic Times.