A Complete Unknown teaser: Timothee Chalamet channels a young Bob Dylan. Watch

The highly anticipated first teaser trailer of Timothee Chalamet's next film A Complete Unknown has been released! On Wednesday, Searchlight Pictures dropped the two-minutes long teaser of the biographical drama, which stars Timothee as a young Bob Dylan. What's more! Fans now have a glimpse of Timothee's singing voice as Dylan! In the teaser, he croons A Hard Rain’s A‐Gonna Fall during a pivotal moment. (Also read: Timothee Chalamet to sing in Bob Dylan biopic, confirms director James Mangold) Timothee Chalamet in a still from the teaser of A Complete Unknown.

About the trailer

The teaser begins with Edward Norton's character addressing a crowd that he is going to tell a story that started a few months ago, when he met a young man who dropped out of nowhere and started to play a song. In that moment, he knew that there lies a glimpse of a future. The scene cuts to Timotee singing A Hard Rain’s A‐Gonna Fall to a stunned audience. What follows is a montage of scenes as this young man meets Elle Fanning's character, discovers his footing in a big city, and finds his voice.

Fan reactions

The biopic follows the early years of the American singer-songwriter who goes on to become a global sensation. The official synopsis reads: “Set in the influential New York music scene of the early ’60s, ‘A Complete Unknown’ follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan’s (Chalamet) meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts — his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation — culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.” It stars Edward Norton, Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro.

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented: “Oh my god, Timothee will rock this. Can't wait to watch this!” A second fan said, “You can see Timothy’s puts his emotion into the meaning of the words he’s singing even, I think it’ll be a great movie!” A comment read: “This made me more emotional than I expected.”

A Complete Unknown will be released later this year, in December.