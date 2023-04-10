Timothee Chalamet to sing in Bob Dylan biopic, confirms director James Mangold

Actor Timothee Chalamet will be essaying the role of iconic singer-songwriter Bob Dylan in his upcoming biopic titled The Complete Unknown and the director of the film James Mangold has now revealed that the 27 year-old actor will be providing his own vocals for the film. (Also read: Timothée Chalamet calls Zendaya 'sister', praises her work in Dune 2) Timothee Chalamet will be playing Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic.

Timothee, who earned an Academy Award nomination for his role in 2017's Call Me by Your Name, will be starting the shoot for the much-awaited biopic in August, although no release date of the film has been confirmed yet.

According to a report by Deadline, director James Mangold recently spoke about his upcoming project in an interview with Collider at the Star Wars Celebration in London. When asked whether Timothee would sing for Bob Dylan's part in the film, the director responded with, “Of course!” He also hinted that the crew is eagerly awaiting the shoot, that will expectedly go on floors sometime in August.

James further added, “It's such an amazing time in American culture and the story of Bob – a young 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with like $2 in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years. First being embraced into the family of folk music in New York and kind of outrunning them at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief… It's such an interesting true story at about such an interesting moment in the American scene, different characters from Woody Guthrie to Bob Dylan, to Pete Seeger to Joan Baez, all have a role to play in this movie.”

The official confirmation about Timothee's casting was first revealed in 2020, when Searchlight Pictures moved ahead with the Bob Dylan's biopic with James and Timothee attached with the project. The biopic follows the early years of the American singer-songwriter who goes on to become a global sensation.

Timothee was last seen in Bones And All, which was directed by Luca Guadagnino and also starred Taylor Russell. He has the sequel to Dune with Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler; and the musical Wonka with Olivia Colman and Sally Hawkins in the pipeline.

(with inputs from ANI)

