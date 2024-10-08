Move over Kamala Harris, Nita Ambani is the new Gen Z-approved BRAT; here's why slime green is the colour of Navratri

You might think that the era of BRAT may be fading as autumn approaches, but the high-fashion icons of Bollywood are proving otherwise. Nita Ambani was recently spotted at the launch of designer Manish Malhotra’s latest venture at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai; the fashionista embraced the emerging trend by donning a striking neon green sari, embodying the absurd colour that has taken over our feeds and ignited political campaigns alike. To complete her look, she accessorized with a luxurious green Hermes Kelly mini bag, diamond earrings, and a statement ring. The cultural significance of BRAT green has been nothing short of monumental and therefore, its integration into Indian ethnic fashion is a development worth noting and taking inspiration from. Slime green is the colour of Navratri

BRAT: The cultural phenomena

BRAT green has emerged as a cultural phenomenon since the release of Charli XCX’s electro-pop album, brat. This eye-catching colour has captivated the world with its hyper-real colour and surreal undertones. In a year where peach fuzz was predicted to dominate, BRAT green stands as a bold counterpoint and a testament to how most industry experts don't set trends, they follow them.

The popularity of the colour soared to such heights that it became the unofficial colour of a presidential candidate: in July, following Charli XCX’s tweet, “kamala IS brat,” US Vice President Kamala Harris updated her social media presence to a vibrant BRAT green — coinciding with US President Joe Biden's exit from the 2024 race. The trend was further reinforced on the runway, with McQueen by Seán McGirr featuring slime-green pieces for Fall 2024. Major brands like Fendi, Jason Wu and Brandon Maxwell also incorporated this electrifying colour, while Gucci introduced its own earthy, self-described ‘rotten’ shade.

The trend was further reinforced on the runway(Marie Claire)

Why is slime green the 2024 Navratri pick?

The fusion of pop culture trends with ethnic fashion has been a growing trend among Indian designers, something they fall back on quite often. However, Nita has taken this trend to new heights. By artfully styling the hyperreal, exuberant BRAT green — a colour often dismissed as lacking elegance — she has transformed it from a Gen Z obsession into a luxury essential. The entrance of BRAT green into ethnic and Indo-Western wear is a development few anticipated, yet it has happened organically. This trend has made once-traditional designs more accessible to those seeking a bridge between Indian aesthetics and contemporary pop culture.

It is the go-to inspiration for Navratri 2024, especially for those who feel stifled by the limitations of the traditional colours of the festival. As Navratri encourages you to dress in traditional clothing, BRAT green serves as a bold statement for those looking to break away from the conventional palette. We fully expect to see this look off the runway this festive season!