Israel to target military and energy sites? Iran warns of ‘no red lines’

US officials believe Israel is focusing on military and energy infrastructure as potential targets in its expected response to an Iranian missile strike earlier this month, NBC News reported Saturday, citing unnamed officials. A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf.(REUTERS File)

The report suggests Israel has narrowed down its options in retaliation for Iran's October 1 attack, which followed Israeli military actions in Gaza and Lebanon and the killing of several Hezbollah and Hamas leaders. The missile barrage was Tehran’s second direct retaliation this year, escalating tensions in the region.

While Israel has not made final decisions on the scope or timing of any retaliation, there are no signs that nuclear facilities or assassination operations are being considered, according to the US officials cited by NBC. The response could come during the ongoing Yom Kippur holiday, the report added.

Israeli officials have yet to comment on the NBC report even as the country has vowed to retaliate for the Iranian missile attack, with Defence Minister Yoav Gallant saying the response would be "deadly, precise, and surprising".

As the region braces for Israel's retaliation, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi on Sunday said that Iran has "no red lines" when it comes to defending its people and interests.

Israel-Hezbollah fight escalates

Meanwhile, the clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, which erupted a year ago during the Gaza war, have worsened in recent weeks. The Israeli military continues operations aimed at dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

"Over the past day, the IAF (air force) has struck approximately 200 Hezbollah targets deep in Lebanon and southern Lebanon, including terrorist cells, launchers, anti-tank missile posts, and terrorist infrastructure sites," the Israeli military said.

Lebanese officials report over 2,100 people killed and 10,000 wounded since the conflict began, with more than 1.2 million people displaced by Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon, Beirut's suburbs, and the Bekaa Valley.