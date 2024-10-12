Menu Explore
Hezbollah warns Israelis to stay away from army in residential areas

AFP |
Oct 12, 2024 03:03 AM IST

‘The Israeli enemy army uses the homes of settlers in some settlements,’ Hezbollah said.

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah on Friday warned Israelis to stay away from Israeli army sites in residential areas in the north of the country, accusing it of using the homes of settlers.

A street in Haifa in northern Israel is nearly deserted as Yom Kippur begins at sunset on October 11, 2024. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)(AFP)
A street in Haifa in northern Israel is nearly deserted as Yom Kippur begins at sunset on October 11, 2024. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)(AFP)

"The Israeli enemy army uses the homes of settlers in some settlements" in north Israel, and has military bases "inside settlement neighbourhoods in major occupied cities such as Haifa, Tiberias, Acre," it said in a statement in Arabic and Hebrew.

"We warn the settlers from being near these military gatherings in order to preserve their lives."

