Trump says North Carolina has been ‘abandoned by Kamala' after Hurricane Helene, ‘Drop her like she dropped you’

Donald Trump has launched fresh attacks on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their response to Hurricane Helene. In a Truth Social post, the former president said that the people of North Carolina, which has been deeply impacted by the storm, are “being stood up” by the president and vice president. Donald Trump says Hurricane Helene victims are ‘being stood up’ by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

‘Drop her like she dropped you’

“The GREAT people of North Carolina are being stood up by Harris and Biden, who are giving almost all of the FEMA money to Illegal Migrants in what is now considered to be the WORST rescue operation in the history of the U.S. On top of that, Billions of Dollars is going to foreign countries! NORTH CAROLINA HAS BEEN VIRTUALLY ABANDONED BY KAMALA!!! DROP HER LIKE SHE DROPPED YOU - VOTE FOR PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP. MAGA2024!” Trump wrote.

Harris recently visited Augusta to assess the damage caused by the Hurricane. Biden approved Governor Brian Kemp’s request for 100% reimbursement of local cleanup costs. Meanwhile, FEMA will provide $750 to certain people with immediate needs, which many have noted is a very small amount considering the damage that has been caused.

In another post, Trump raged, “THE RESPONSE TO THE HURRICANE BY LYIN’ KAMALA HARRIS IS NOW RATED THE WORST STORM RESPONSE IN HISTORY. NORTH CAROLINA, GEORGIA, FLORIDA, SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE, ALABAMA, and others, will respond by VOTING FOR “TRUMP.” We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Harris has consistently been under fire for her actions following the hurricane. She was recently accused of staging a photo of being briefed on the impacts of the hurricane. Trump, among others, blasted her, pointing out that her earbuds appeared to not be plugged into her cellphone.

Harris’ Georgia visit was slammed too, with many pointing out on social media that she was too late, and that prompt action could have eased the suffering for many.