Donald Trump's ‘third assassination’ attempt thwarted by Riverside police, Sheriff claims

Police in Coachella Valley, California, may have prevented “another assassination” attempt on former US President Donald Trump during his rally on Saturday, according to Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco. Riverside Country Sheriffs stand guard as Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at his rally in Coachella, California, U.S., October 12, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake(REUTERS)

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Vem Miller from Las Vegas, was stopped by Riverside County deputies in a black SUV around 5 p.m., approximately half a mile from the rally site. Miller had reportedly passed through an initial security checkpoint by presenting false VIP and media credentials.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Miller was arrested without incident and booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center. He was charged with possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

Riverside County Sheriff says the suspect is a ‘lunatic’ and ‘sovereign citizen’

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco told reporters, “I truly do believe we prevented another assassination attempt.”

Sheriff Bianco stated that a deputy noticed Miller’s vehicle was in “disarray” with an “obviously fake” license plate, which raised suspicions. Upon further investigation, deputies discovered that Miller was carrying multiple driver’s licenses and passports under different names.

Police also found a loaded handgun and shotgun in the vehicle, both of which were unregistered.

Sheriff Bianco indicated that the markings on Miller’s license plate suggested he might be part of the “sovereign citizens” movement, a right-wing group that rejects the legitimacy of the US government. He described Miller as a “lunatic.”

“What we do know is he showed up with multiple passports with different names, an unregistered vehicle with a fake license plate, and loaded firearms. If you’re asking me right now, I probably did have deputies that did prevent the third assassination attempt.”

Miller, however, has denied any intent to harm the former president. Speaking to Southern California News Group, he expressed, “These accusations are complete bull****. I’m an artist, I’m the last person that would cause any violence and harm to anybody,” and claimed to be a Trump supporter.

Miller was released on $5,000 bail and is expected to appear in court in early January at the Indio Larson Justice Center. The sheriff suggested that federal authorities could bring any additional charges.

The incident marks the THIRD armed threat on Trump event in recent months, following a September case in Florida and another in Pennsylvania.