Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump's ‘third assassination’ attempt thwarted by Riverside police, Sheriff claims

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Oct 14, 2024 05:35 AM IST

Riverside County deputies arrested a suspect near a Donald Trump's California rally who possessed loaded firearms and fake IDs.

Police in Coachella Valley, California, may have prevented “another assassination” attempt on former US President Donald Trump during his rally on Saturday, according to Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.

Riverside Country Sheriffs stand guard as Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at his rally in Coachella, California, U.S., October 12, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake(REUTERS)
Riverside Country Sheriffs stand guard as Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at his rally in Coachella, California, U.S., October 12, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake(REUTERS)

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Vem Miller from Las Vegas, was stopped by Riverside County deputies in a black SUV around 5 p.m., approximately half a mile from the rally site. Miller had reportedly passed through an initial security checkpoint by presenting false VIP and media credentials.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Miller was arrested without incident and booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center. He was charged with possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

ALSO READ| Man with loaded gun arrested near Donald Trump's weekend rally in California

Riverside County Sheriff says the suspect is a ‘lunatic’ and ‘sovereign citizen’

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco told reporters, “I truly do believe we prevented another assassination attempt.”

Sheriff Bianco stated that a deputy noticed Miller’s vehicle was in “disarray” with an “obviously fake” license plate, which raised suspicions. Upon further investigation, deputies discovered that Miller was carrying multiple driver’s licenses and passports under different names.

Police also found a loaded handgun and shotgun in the vehicle, both of which were unregistered.

Sheriff Bianco indicated that the markings on Miller’s license plate suggested he might be part of the “sovereign citizens” movement, a right-wing group that rejects the legitimacy of the US government. He described Miller as a “lunatic.”

“What we do know is he showed up with multiple passports with different names, an unregistered vehicle with a fake license plate, and loaded firearms. If you’re asking me right now, I probably did have deputies that did prevent the third assassination attempt.”

ALSO READ| Donald Trump reveals potential new position for 'great business guy' Elon Musk in his administration: ‘Secretary of…’

Miller, however, has denied any intent to harm the former president. Speaking to Southern California News Group, he expressed, “These accusations are complete bull****. I’m an artist, I’m the last person that would cause any violence and harm to anybody,” and claimed to be a Trump supporter.

Miller was released on $5,000 bail and is expected to appear in court in early January at the Indio Larson Justice Center. The sheriff suggested that federal authorities could bring any additional charges.

The incident marks the THIRD armed threat on Trump event in recent months, following a September case in Florida and another in Pennsylvania.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On