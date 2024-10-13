Donald Trump reveals potential new position for 'great business guy' Elon Musk in his administration: ‘Secretary of…’

Former US President Donald Trump on Sunday teased a possible White House role for billionaire Elon Musk, whom he dubbed a “great business guy” and a “great cost-cutter”. Donald Trump mentioned that Elon Musk is not interested in the cabinet, but he just wants to handle cost-cutting.(Bloomberg)

Speaking to Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo during an exclusive “Sunday Morning Futures” interview, the GOP presidential candidate informed that “he (Musk) said, ‘I could cut costs without affecting anybody.’”

Reacting to Trump's remarks, Bartiromo questioned him about Musk's potential role in his Cabinet if he wins the White House race.

The former President told the host that the X owner is not interested in the cabinet, but he just wants to handle cost-cutting.

“We'll have a new position: Secretary of Cost-Cutting. Elon wants to do that, and we have incredible people. He's running a big business. He can't just say, 'I think I'll go into the Cabinet.' Other people can. He can't, but Elon's a little bit different in that sense,” he asserted.

Trump opens up about his and Musk's Space plans

Trump further spoke about Musk's greater goals, stating that he's looking forward to achieve them through space. The ex-President mentioned that Space Force was set up during his first term in 2019.

“He's made me a promise to get to Mars before the end of my administration, which will be long before, hopefully, China or Russia,” he remarked.

He revealed that Space Force will be one of the main objectives of his administration. Trump went on to boast that the US, which was “getting killed in space by China and by Russia” is now dominating the space.

Wearing a "Dark MAGA" cap and a "Occupy Mars" t-shirt, Musk made an appearance alongside Trump at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where the former President arrived months after his first assassination attempt.

Stating that the November 5 election is “no ordinary,” Musk targetted the Democrats and claimed that they “want to take away your freedom of speech.”