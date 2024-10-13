Donald Trump's niece criticises him, claiming he's now owned by Elon Musk

Donald Trump’s niece blasted him in a new post as she revealed who is his new owner. According to Mary Trump, his uncle is now owned by Elon Musk as he gave tens of millions to Trump’s campaign to get him elected in the upcoming elections. In the recent post titled, Donald’s New Owner, she denounced both her uncle and the world’s richest person. Mary Trump claims Elon Musk has 'bought' her uncle Donald by donating millions to his campaign, denouncing both men in a recent post.( (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP), Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP))

Trump’s niece reveals his new owner

Mary described in her post how her uncle is easily influenced by financial persuasions because he “has always been for sale” and “it used to be shocking how many people were willing to prop him up in the hopes of profiting off his increasingly seamy ventures,” as reported by Newsweek. She continued in the damning post on her Substack blog as she highlighted a previous day's story from New York Times which said that Trump and the “dark MAGA” remain in regular contact following the latter’s financial contributions to the Republicans’ campaign.

As per Mary, the SpaceX owner has donated over $140 million to America PAC which is a political action committee supporting Trump and predicted that this figure will go up to $500 million during the last weeks of the presidential campaign, based on the statements attributed to her uncle. Read the blog post here.

Trump’s niece slams Musk

Musk who used to be a Democrat is supporting the Republicans this year and recently announced himself as the “dark MAGA” at a recent Trump rally in Pennsylvania. Mary described the Tesla CEO as “the world’s richest fascist” and a “South African jumping bean,” referencing his jumping around at the former president’s rally. She insinuated that the reason behind his support for Trump comes from his desire to take control over future government policies.

Mary wrote, “In exchange for Donald's willingness to throw Musk the keys to the federal government, Musk is throwing a considerable fortune, as well as the weight of Twitter’s influence, behind the Republican candidate.” She also described the Musk-Trump’s arrangement as “devil’s bargain” because of latter’s connections with other powerful figures such as Vladimir Putin and others, as reported by The Daily Beast.

In the post, the 73-year-old anti-Republican mentioned the recent activities funded by Musk such as America PAC’s distribution of cash to voters which she described as a “maybe-legal-but-sketchy-anyway scheme to spread pro-Trump dollars around in critical swing states.”