JD Vance ‘feels bad’ for dragging Hindu wife Usha to church after converting: ‘She didn’t sign up for this’

JD Vance recently opened up in a New York Times interview about his conversion to Catholicism and the guilt he feels over its impact on his wife, Usha, who was raised in a Hindu household. While Usha has supported his faith journey, Vance expressed concern over how their new routine has shifted more responsibility onto her, especially with their children during Mass.

The Ohio senator spoke on various topics, including the intention behind the “Cat Lady” remark aimed at Kamala Harris, Trump’s 2020 loss, immigration, the ban on gender-affirming care, and more.

JD Vance opens up about his path to Catholicism

In a recent interview with The New York Times, JD Vance discussed his path to Catholicism and the impact it has had on his family life. “I feel terrible for my wife because we go to church almost every Sunday unless we’re on the road,” Vance shared, acknowledging the challenges that come with his commitment to his faith.

Vance's spiritual journey began between 2017 and 2019 when he experienced both professional success and the joy of becoming a father. It was during this time, Vance revealed, that he started thinking about the values of “meritocracy” that had guided his life, ultimately finding them lacking.

“So, thinking about the working-class family that I’d grown up in, I had a lot more money than I ever thought I would have,” the Ohio Senator said. “I had my own venture capital firm, and there was this weird way where I felt like I had succeeded at climbing the ladder of meritocracy, but I had also found the values of the meritocracy, frankly, deeply wanting and deeply lacking,” he added.

His search for meaning led him back to Christianity, a faith he had previously set aside. “I really want to be a good husband. I really want to be a good father. I really want to be a good member of the community,” the 40-year-old added. He felt that the teachings of the Church addressed his questions about living a virtuous life more effectively than the meritocratic ideals he had been raised with.

JD Vance ‘feels bad’ for taking Usha to church

Speaking about his Indian-American wife Usha, whose contribution to his booming career is something Vance never hesitates to mention, Vance revealed how Usha, who was raised in a Hindu household, supported his decision to convert. “Getting baptized and becoming a Christian,” he said, “she thought that they were good for me.” He acknowledged that he would never have been able to make such a decision without her support. “I felt kind of bad about it, right?”

When asked if Usha has also converted, the Ohio Senator said, “No, she hasn’t, but she goes with me to church.” He expressed that this situation makes him feel bad because she has to juggle responsibilities, taking care of their three kids, and balancing her professional career. On top of that, he feels, “You didn’t sign up to marry a weekly churchgoer. Are you okay with this?”

“And she was more than OK with it, and that was a big part of the confirmation that this was the right thing for me,” he added. He and Usha tied the knot in 2014 after a long courtship that began during their time at Yale. During the interview, Vance also faced tough questions regarding his shift in stance on Donald Trump, whom he once referred to as “America’s Hitler,” only to later become a big Maga fan.