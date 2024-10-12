JD Vance struggles to fix camera during epic Facebook Live fail, gets trolled: 'How could someone be…'

JD Vance gave the internet a good laugh during a recent Facebook Live session when he found a solution to fix a mirrored video issue, only to make things even more awkward. Critics wasted no time poking fun at the blunder, with one user questioning how someone so “clueless” could be vying for public office. Some even noted Vance’s puzzled glance at the signs as if the flip would magically correct everything. JD Vance calls out ‘inflammatory rhetoric’ against Donald Trump, rips Kamala Harris in PA (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)(REUTERS)

JD Vance struggles to fix the camera

The Ohio Senator, running as Donald Trump’s VP in 2024 elections was conducting a Facebook Live session with his followers when some noticed the campaign sign behind him was flipped. At first, Vance looked confused and then turned back to confirm the same. Attempting to fix his mirrored video image, the Ohio senator physically rotated his camera upside down, only to discover that it didn’t solve the problem. After giving it a good try for a few seconds he finally gave up and sat down on his chair to continue with the session again.

Social media had a blast with this amusing moment, as Twitter lit up over JD Vance’s tech blunder. “JD Vance tried to fix his flipped Facebook Live video by turning his camera upside down. Yikes! This is Trump’s VP nominee,” one user, PatriotTakes, remarked while sharing the video. Another user quipped, “Ok ... he really is that stupid.” A third added, “And to think people believe he's smarter than Trump. What a dimwit!” Meanwhile, another commenter noted, “First @JDVance has to check for himself that the signs aren't actually backward, even after he put them up. Then he turns the camera upside down!”

Vance blows 5 opportunities to acknowledge Trump lost in 2020

Once a sharp critic of Trump, Vance has since transformed into such a MAGA fan that he won't listen to any criticism of the former president. He was given a total of five chances to acknowledge Trump’s loss in the 2020 election during an interview with The New York Times, but Senator JD Vance of Ohio still will not say whether his running mate won or lost the last race for the White House.

Vance dodged the question in his signature style, as he did during the debate with Tim Walz, emphasizing his focus on future issues instead. During the hourlong conversation with podcast host Lulu Garcia-Navarro, Vance deflected the topic by expressing concern over problems like the border crisis and rising grocery costs, taking sharp aims at the Democrats.

When pressed for a direct acknowledgment of Trump’s defeat, Vance changed the subject to how he thinks a story about Hunter Biden getting censored on social media might have swayed the vote. Despite multiple attempts by the host to elicit a simple yes or no answer, Vance avoided the question, framing his responses around perceived grievances and leaving the issue unresolved.