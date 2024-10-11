Barack Obama left the crowd ROFL with Donald Trump adult diaper joke

Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail in Pittsburgh on Thursday to rally support for Vice President Kamala Harris, as she continues her bid for the White House. Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign event in support of Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 10, 2024. REUTERS/Quinn Glabicki(REUTERS)

With polls tightening in key swing states like Pennsylvania, the Harris campaign is hoping Obama’s presence will energize voters and help boost her chances in the crucial battlegrounds needed for victory. Recent polling has shown improvement for former President Donald Trump.

During his speech, Obama praised Harris’s proposed policy to provide parents of newborns with a $6,000 child tax credit, which would offer financial relief for families struggling with the cost of raising young children. This proposal goes beyond the $3,600 per-child credit that was temporarily offered under the American Rescue Plan.

Obama responds to member who said Trump wears diaper

Obama highlighted the benefits of Harris's plan, saying, “She wants to make it easier to afford stuff like a crib, or a car seat or diapers.”

The former POTUS then shared a personal story about his own experience with the high cost of diapers when his first daughter, Malia, was born in 1998. “I remember changing diapers,” he told the crowd, before posing a humorous rhetorical question: “Do you think Donald Trump ever changed a diaper?”

The crowd burst into laughter, and someone in the audience responded with a quip: “His own!” Obama laughed and pointed to the audience member, clearly amused by the joke. “I almost said that,” Obama chuckled, “but I decided I shouldn’t say it.”

In a 2005 radio interview, Trump was asked if he had ever changed his children’s diapers. His answer? “No, I don’t do that,” adding that it’s “not my thing.”

In another interview from the same year, Trump elaborated on his hands-off approach to parenting, saying, “I mean, I won’t do anything to take care of them. I’ll supply funds and she’ll take care of the kids,” referring to his wife, Melania Trump. He further stated, “It’s not like I’m gonna be walking the kids down Central Park.”