Kamala Harris touts Joe Biden's ‘unprecedented’ decision to hand over the nominee: ‘History will show…’

Vice President Kamala Harris addressed questions about her “unprecedented” path to the Democratic presidential nomination during a Univision town hall on Thursday. Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, on the Gila River Indian Community reservation in Chandler, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(AP)

For the first time since becoming the presumptive nominee over 10 weeks ago, Harris confronted concerns about her primary-free candidacy at The event, titled “Noticias Univision Presents: Latinos Ask, Kamala Harris Responds,” which was held on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Sponsored by the Spanish-language network, the one-hour program featured questions from Hispanic voters said to be undecided ahead of the upcoming election.

Mario Sigbaum, a property manager originally from Uruguay and a U.S. citizen for 28 years questioned Harris, “You earned your candidacy without going through the normal process, that is, primary elections or through a caucus.” He also expressed concern about how Joe Biden seemed to have been “pushed aside,” asking Harris for clarification.

The VP called it “unprecedented.” She explained, “President Biden made a decision that I think history will show is probably one of the most courageous that a president could make, which is he decided to put country above his personal interest. And he made that decision... supported my candidacy and urged me to run.”

“And I am honored to have earned the Democratic nomination.”

Harris quickly shifted to take a jab at Trump

“Donald Trump said he would, and I’m using a quotation, ‘terminate the Constitution of the United States,’” she said. She highlighted the importance of constitutional protections like the Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Amendments but did not mention the First or Second Amendments during her remarks.

Voters asked Harris questions in both Spanish and English, with Univision moderator Enrique Acevedo providing translations when needed. Harris responded exclusively in English.

However, Harris displayed a firmer tone later in the discussion when asked to name three positive things about Trump. The vice president struggled to find anything beyond praising his “love for his family.” She admitted, “I don’t really know him. To be honest with you, I only met him one time on the debate stage. I’ve never met him before, so I don’t really have much more to offer you,” and directed viewers to her campaign website for “80 pages of policy positions.”

Throughout the Q&A session, Harris relied on well-rehearsed talking points, covering issues such as inflation, which she attributed to “price gouging,” and abortion rights, stating that “in the year of our Lord 2024,” women shouldn’t be concerned about politicians dictating their reproductive choices.