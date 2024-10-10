Harris vs Trump competition evens out in new Pennsylvania poll as VP's initial solid lead among key group dwindles

Each popularity poll draws up a new picture of where the upcoming presidential elections are headed. According to an October 8 survey by InsiderAdvantage, Vice President Kamala Harris, who had firmly gained on her Republican rival Donald Trump upon her entry into the race after Joe Biden's exit, is now gradually losing her leading spot among a key group in the swing state of Pennsylvania. These results came out merely days after the ex-president returned to Butler, the site of his first assassination attempt in the state this year, on October 5. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 20, 2024 and former U.S. President Donald Trump in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., August 15, 2024 are seen in a combination of file photographs.(REUTERS)

The latest numbers show former President Donald Trump slipping past the Democratic presidential hopeful and leading the Pennsylvania survey by two points (49% vs 47%), with 2% others and the remaining 2% undecided. Benzinga, however, noted that Trump's narrow lead is no remarkable feat at the moment, considering it is within the survey's margin of error of 3.46%. Nevertheless, the close turnout shows the Republican candidate is gaining momentum in the “Keystone State” among independent senior and African American voters. Meanwhile, Harris' fanbase, constituting the latter, has waned.

Despite the deteriorating support from the key group in the US state and the narrowing gap, the pollster highlighted that the Democrats still “enjoy a slight advantage with regard to enthusiasm at this point."

Senate candidates' rivalry also flips the equation

Similarly, voter sentiment has also shifted towards the Senate candidates, as Senator Bob Casey Jr. from the Democratic Party has surpassed his Republican rival, Dave McCormick. The competition between them is set at 47%- 45%.

The former candidate’s official website foregrounds his belief that “it was a mistake to overturn Roe v Wade.” He “strongly opposes Republican efforts to enact a national abortion ban.” Meanwhile, McCormick’s mission statement launches a verbal attack on Democrats from the word go. “Under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, everything costs more, and Bob Casey has blindly supported every disastrous Bidenomics policy that has crushed Pennsylvania families and contributed to our debt spiralling out of control. He even voted to raise taxes on hard working Pennsylvanians while voting to give massive tax breaks to millionaires in California and New York,” his take on inflation and the economy begins.

This October poll comes less than a month before Election Day on November 5. During the previous election cycle of 2020, Joe Biden won this state’s vote by a faint 1% margin.