Donald Trump claims he is fitter and healthier than Barack Obama. Netizens demand medical report

During a recent rally, former US President Donald Trump claimed that he is in better physical shape than former President Barack Obama.

The 78-year-old former President told the crowd that a physician who had previously treated both Obama and former President George W. Bush deemed him the healthiest of the three. “He was the doctor for Obama, [George W.] Bush, and Trump. That's pretty good, right? The press said who is the healthiest of the three, he said definitely it's Donald Trump. There’s not even a contest,” he said.

Netizens took no time to mock Trump

One person took to X (formerly Twitter) to demand evidence, stating, "Release the medical records," while a third observer noted, “This is what Trump believes in his own mind. The problem is he's trying to convince everyone else of this.”

“Look at all the diversity in that crowd behind Trump! I see: white, off white, winter white, eggshell and my personal favorite… ALABASTARD 😂😂,” another wrote.

“Someone check Donald Trump’s A1C. It seems like he’d be a good candidate for Ozempic,” another piped in, while one commented, “Lololol. Geezus he's delusional. One look at his obese body and demented mind contradicts his statements.”

Is Obama likely to be rattled by the health-related comments?

During a speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Obama salmmed his Republican rival, saying, “As we gather here tonight, the people deciding this election are asking a simple question.”

“Who will fight for me? Who's thinking about my future, about my children's future, about our future together? One thing is for certain ... Donald Trump is not losing sleep over that question.”

"Here's a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago," he added.

“It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that's actually been getting worse now that he's afraid of losing to Kamala [Harris]. There's the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes.”