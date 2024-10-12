Lt. Dan’s daughter breaks down in tears: TikTok fame and money will ‘put him in the grave'

Ashley Malinowski, the daughter of internet sensation "Lieutenant Dan," is pleading for help. She broke down on camera, expressing her fears that TikTok fame could put her father in grave danger. Highlighting his struggles following a psychotic breakdown years ago, she asserted he is not a drug addict but someone who stopped his medication abruptly. Ashley Malinowski expresses concern over her father, Lt. Dan's, viral fame, fearing it could endanger him.(Twitter (X))

Ashley urged viewers to reconsider the pressures of viral fame, saying, “Lieutenant Dan was doing just fine without all that money,” and that the newfound attention and financial gain could push him to the brink.

Lt. Dan’s daughter breaks down on camera

On October 11, Ashley posted a video where she warned that the attention and money stemming from his online popularity could lead to serious consequences, even death. Breaking down in tears she reflected on her father's past struggles, including a psychotic breakdown a decade ago.

After Dan’s past criminal record was questioned, his daughter emphasised that he is “not a drug addict” but rather someone who has faced significant health challenges after abruptly stopping his medication. "He cut his medications off cold turkey. And when that happened, he had a psychotic breakdown,” she said.

Crying, "You don’t know… you don’t know that man at all," she claimed, “Y'all are gonna put him in the grave early for making him famous, giving him this money, and offering him this stuff.”

Calling out the TikTokers and influencers posting his videos she said everyone is using him to themselves more famous, “trying to look good.” Malinowski has amassed over 550,000 TikTok followers, with his most recent video approaching over 7 million views, according to USA Today.

Adin Ross promises to buy Lt. Dan a new boat

Streamer Adin Ross had previously promised Lt. Dan $100,000 and a streaming deal after his story went viral through videos posted by TikTok creator Tampa Terrence. Before the storm, Lt. Dan explained his decision to remain on his boat during the hurricane, and after surviving Milton's devastation, fans eagerly awaited Ross’ promised contributions. Soon after, Lt. Dan's criminal record, including multiple assault and battery charges, surfaced, gaining him even more attention as people became increasingly invested in his story.

Whispers started spreading that Ross might be thinking twice about his proposal because of the alleged criminal background of Dan. Yet, in a recent online event, Ross tackled these rumors head-on, refuting them and saying, "Everyone has a history!" He reassured the audience that he is still dedicated to providing Lt. Dan with the boat and keeping his other commitments.

Lt. Dan racks up money on GoFundMe

Malinowski's viral fame led to appearances on major news outlets like the Weather Channel and CNN, as well as a livestream with popular TikTokker "Tampa" Terrence Concannon. Inspired by Malinowski's story, Concannon launched a GoFundMe campaign to help him purchase a larger vessel. As of October 10, the campaign had raised over $40,000.

"His current vessel has seen better days, and we want to surprise him with a new boat to continue his seafaring adventures," the fundraiser said. "Let's come together and show our support for this modern-day pirate by helping him get a new ship to sail the seas!"