Kanye West responds if he hired a ‘fixer’ to spy on Bianca Censori and the Kardashians

Kanye West is once again in legal trouble, now battling a lawsuit from one of his former employees who claims he hired him as a "fixer" to spy on his wife, Bianca Censori, before their wedding and to investigate the Kardashian family. Fan theories suggest that Kim Kardashian had a secret meet up with ex Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori.

The suit details bizarre and troubling requests made by the rapper, including orders to track Censori during her travels abroad without her knowledge. West's representative quickly dismissed the allegations as "fantastical and false," asserting that the lawsuit aims to embarrass the artist amid perceived marital issues.

Kanye West ‘denies’ hiring a ‘fixer’

In a conversation with Page Six on Friday, Kanye West's representative, Milo Yiannopoulos responded to the lawsuit filed by a Michigan-based individual identified only as John Doe. Doe claims he was hired by West during his campaign and alleges various troubling actions by the rapper. Yiannopoulos stated, "Many of the details in his complaint are simply fantastical and false," adding that the lawsuit is allegedly “designed to cause embarrassment, and/or capitalize on perceived problems in Ye’s marriage.”

Doe has filed a lawsuit against the rapper for “retaliation, negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress, and multiple labor code violations.” He claims he was not paid by the Yeezy rapper despite working full-time to fulfill his orders, which also included launching an investigation into his ex-wife’s family, the Kardashians, due to suspicions of criminal connections that Ye believed they had.

Kanye West’s mounting legal woes

The recent legal trouble adds to Kanye West's growing list of lawsuits. Doe's attorney, Ron Zambrano, stated in a Page Six interview that his client fears for his safety due to West's “erratic and unpredictable behavior.” Zambrano emphasised that “It’s not only illegal but unconscionable that an employer would threaten any employee with bodily harm or death.”

The alleged claims of 'erratic' behavior come alongside Doe’s bombshell assertion that the Yeezy founder is allegedly addicted to nitrous oxide, which Doe believes contributed to West's decision-making during that time. Doe's attorney informed the outlet that his client believes there is a “direct link between the use of nitrous oxide and the increased paranoia and siege mentality observed during Doe's employment with West.”

Kanye West's former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, has earlier, repeatedly alleged that a dentist named Thomas Connelly supplied West with nitrous oxide. While Connelly's representative denied these claims. Referencing other lawsuits filed by former employees, Zambrano argued that West is solely responsible for his mounting legal woes.

Are Kanye and Bianca divorcing?

Rumours circulated about a potential divorce between Kanye and his new wife, Bianca earlier this week, but the couple was spotted shopping together in Tokyo on Tuesday, putting those split rumors to rest. An insider later informed Us Weekly that while the couple is facing a rough patch in their marriage, they are not expected to end their relationship.

They are “not divorcing yet,” the source told the outlet. “They are working through it. Their relationship is definitely rocky,” the insider says. “Bianca knew what she was getting herself into when marrying Kanye, but, as months went on, the lifestyle took a toll on her.”