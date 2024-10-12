Jennifer Lopez is ‘grateful’ to Ben Affleck for one ‘beautiful’ thing in her life despite tough year

Jennifer Lopez is turning a page in her life. She is staying positive, even after what’s been one of the hardest years of her life. Following her split from Ben Affleck in August after two years of marriage, sources say Lopez is focused on moving forward while holding onto the good moments. Despite their ups and downs, there’s one thing that she’s particularly grateful for. US actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck arrive for a special screening of "Marry Me" at the Directors Guild of America (DGA)(AFP)

Lopez is keeping her sights set on the future, both for herself and her kids, while appreciating the memories she shared with Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez ‘grateful’ for beautiful memories with Ben

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were once the ultimate couple goals, not just once, but twice. Their romance first thrilled millions in the early 2000s, and after rekindling their love, they tied the knot in 2022. From their affectionate red carpet-appearances to their stylish outings and blended family moments, they seemed to embody love and unity.

But after a summer spent apart on opposite coasts, Lopez filed for divorce, citing April 26 as their official date of separation. While the split was difficult for her, those close to Lopez say she believes in optimism, viewing this chapter as something that was meant to be. A source told PEOPLE, “Instead of feeling like she's fallen flat on her face, she sees it was meant to be. She's taking time for herself right now."

“She knows she lives a privileged life in so many ways. She's very grateful for all the beautiful memories with Ben,” the insider added. “But she's now focused on creating the best future for herself and her kids.”

The Jenny From the Block singer has two children with her ex-husband Marc Anthony: Max and Emme. Meanwhile, Affleck shares three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet Anne, 18, Seraphina Rose, 15, and Samuel, 12.

‘Nothing gonna change with’ Ben Affleck

Rumours of a Bennifer split first surfaced when the couple began living separately, with Affleck moving into a rental in Brentwood to be closer to his ex-wife and children. This came just months after Lopez proudly flaunted their “greatest love story” in a documentary accompanying her This Is Me… Now album.

Gradually, the distance between them grew, with the pair missing key milestones, including their second wedding anniversary and Affleck skipping Lopez’s birthday celebrations. After months apart on opposite coasts, Lopez filed for divorce in July—on the very day of their second anniversary. Despite the decision, sources reveal that filing wasn’t what Lopez truly wanted.

"She didn't want to file for divorce,” the source told the outlet. “She just felt like she had no choice. Nothing was gonna change with Ben.”

Earlier, many of JLo’s friends and sources close to the couple claimed that it was Affleck who threw in the towel first in their relationship, despite Lopez wanting to make it work. While the singer is focused on her kids, Affleck appears to have returned to his usual routine, as he has been spotted back on film sets and at his production office.