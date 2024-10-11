Jennifer Lopez ‘gets loud’ with bold political message after talking Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is cranking up the volume and urging her fans to “get loud” as the 2024 election date approaches. The pop star recently took to social media to remind her followers about the upcoming election day, where candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will vie for the presidency. Being a co-chair for the When We All Vote initiative she encouraged her followers to participate in a minute-long video. Pic-Jennifer Lopez arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Unstoppable" at the Roy Thomson Hall.(AP)

This call to action comes just a day after Lopez opened up about her past with Ben Affleck in an interview, reflecting on her experiences with love and regret while expressing gratitude for the lessons learned along the way.

Jennifer Lopez urges followers to vote

On October 10, the Jenny From the Block singer, never one to shy away from expressing her views, showed up in a gray V-neck sweater vest over a collared shirt, accessorised with hoop earrings and her hair down. In the video, the 55-year-old superstar declared, “If we all vote, we can determine the direction of our country and create a better future for our communities.” She further encouraged her followers to "let's get loud"—a nod to her 1999 hit song of the same name.

"Your vote is your voice and your power, and our voices are louder together," she continued. "But the only way your voice can be heard is if you're registered to vote,” the minute-long video ended with JLO’s playful remark for her fans who swarmed the comment section to show their support.

Captioning the video she wrote, “As a Co-chair of @WhenWeAllVote, I’m proud of the work we’re doing to change the culture around voting and increase participation in every election.” Providing the link on her profile, she added, “Tap the #linkinbio to play a quick game with @StashrunOfficial, and 100% of the funds raised will go directly to When We All Vote. You can also use the link to ‘Take Action’ by registering to vote or join my waitlist to be the first to know when my next play to fund campaign goes live."

Who is Jennifer Lopez endorsing?

The Hollywood and pop music industries have largely rallied behind Vice President Kamala Harris, with celebrities like Taylor Swift, George Clooney, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, and Cardi B publicly showing their support. In addition, icons such as Jennifer Lopez, Julia Roberts, and Meryl Streep are also endorsing Harris’s candidacy as they virtually showed up at the Unite for America event, hosted by Oprah Winfrey. The event, which attracted over 300,000 viewers on YouTube, focused on women’s reproductive rights—one of the key issues championed by Harris, this election.

“Let’s get loud ❤️ yesss. You look so amazing, Jen,” one person commented on JLO’s post. “You have blossomed and are more beautiful than ever… After the storm, a rainbow always comes out. To life and all the wonderful things that await you. I am with you. So proud of you,” a second commenter wrote, likely referencing her recent split with Ben Affleck while also supporting her urge to vote. “Thank you for representing Latinos,” a third added.

Jennifer Lopez opens up about Ben Affleck’s split

Earlier, Jennifer Lopez broke her silence on her second split with Ben Affleck, just months after the couple filed for divorce merely two years after tying the knot. In an interview with Interview magazine, which took place just weeks after the divorce proceedings began, JLo admitted that her "whole f---ing world exploded" when the proceeding began amid intense media scrutiny and social media hate.

While she acknowledged the online criticism and blame she faced from strangers, JLo emphasised her focus on her career over her personal life. She expressed confidence in her character, stating, "I know that everything that’s being written and said about me... is not who I am," and noted that she doesn’t take social media criticism too seriously, as she is secure in her identity as a good person and mother.