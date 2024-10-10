Billie Eilish opens up on real reason for endorsing Kamala Harris as US president: ‘The truth is…’

Billie Eilish, who recently declared her endorsement for Vice President and Democratic presidential contender Kamala Harris, explained the reason why she wants to see her as the next US president. According to Billie Eilish, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are “fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet and our democracy.”

Along with her brother Finneas Baird O'Connell, the Grammy Award-winning singer declared her strong support for Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 White race against GOP rival Donald Trump.

In a September video on Instagram, she remarked that Harris and Walz are “fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet and our democracy.”

Meanwhile, Finneas noted that voters should not allow “extremists control our lives, our freedoms, and our future.”

Billie Eilish declares she would ‘feel safe’ under Harris presidency

The Happier Than Ever singer has since strengthened her position and offered her steadfast support in a recent interview with Vogue.

During her conversation, the 22-year-old singer stressed on importance of November 5 election and why it is crucial for her followers to cast ballots this year.

Calling it the most significant election in the American history, she said, “I have that same kind of feeling: ‘I’m one person, I can’t make any change’. But the truth is, we can all make change. And I have this platform and I’m going to use it.”

On being asked about the important issues in this election season, Billie asserted that she is an ardent supporter for human rights, women’s rights, women’s reproductive rights, social justice and gun laws.

“A lot of my fans are going to be able to vote for the first time. So I’m like, ‘Do you like freedom?’ First female president? Would be really amazing,” she said.

Billie added that she would mostly like to see Harris as president because it would “feel safe” as a woman.

Several musicians have publicly endorsed Harris as the next president. Other top-charting musicians who are supporting the Democratic nominee are Beyoncé, Thee Stallion, P!nk, Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, Megan Bruce Springsteen and Olivia.