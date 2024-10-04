Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taylor Swift gains 1.8 million Spotify followers after endorsing Kamala Harris; but Trump supporters claim she has lost…

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Abhimanyu Mathur
Oct 04, 2024 04:54 PM IST

Taylor Swift has gained 1.8 million followers on Spotify in the days since she endorsed Kamala Harris in the US Presidential race against Donald Trump.

Taylor Swift recently endorsed Democrat US Presidential candidate Kamala Harris in the race against Republican former President Donald Trump. The endorsement was seen as a significant milestone in the Presidential race as the singer is one of the most high-profile celebrities to endorse either candidates. While there was fear of 'right-wing backlash' to Swift's fanbase, the opposite has actually happened. (Also read: Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris after US presidential debate)

Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for the US Presidency last month. File photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (REUTERS)
Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for the US Presidency last month. File photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (REUTERS)

Taylor Swift gains 1.8 million Spotify followers

Since she announced her support to Kamala Harris on September 10, some 25 days ago, Taylor Swift has gained 1.8 million new followers on the music streaming platform Spotify. The platform is considered a good metric to measure the popularity of musical artistes. Taylor now has 122.6 million followers on the platform, second only to Indian singer Arijit Singh (123.3 million followers), as per latest data from Chartmetric. The surge in followers is big for Taylor and many are linking it to a wider approval for her following her endorsement of Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump supporters say Taylor has lost followers

However, supporters of Kamala Harris' rival - former US President Donald Trump - say that the rise in followers is not so significant and amounts to only 1.5% of her total following. According to Variety, some Trump supporters have pointed out that Taylor has seen a decline in Spotify monthly listeners, a metric of regular or loyal listeners of an artiste. Since Sept. 10, Swift’s monthly listener number has declined by about 3%, down 3 million to 91.4 million, Variety reports. However, it may be noted that Taylor's monthly listeners had been on a decline before that too, since they hit their peak in April - 116 million. That was when she released her latest album The Tortured Poets Department. That an artiste sees a surge in monthly listeners right after an album or single release followed by a gradual decline is a routine event.

The US Presidential election is set to be held on November 5 with Kamala Harris and Donald Trump locked in a close battle. Numerous celebrities have endorsed both the candidates.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On