 Taylor Swift on Mumbai's BEST bus: Pic of The Tortured Poets Department sparks calls for Eras Tour in India
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi
Taylor Swift on Mumbai’s BEST bus: Pic of The Tortured Poets Department sparks calls for Eras Tour in India

ByArfa Javaid
May 16, 2024 01:07 PM IST

A Taylor Swift fan page shared the photo of Mumbai’s BEST bus with an image of The Tortured Poets Department album.

Photos of a bus in Mumbai featuring an image of Taylor Swift have caught the attention of the Internet, especially “Swifties”, or fans of Taylor Swift, the global pop icon.

The photo of "The Tortured Poets Department" ad on Mumbai's BEST bus was shared by a Taylor Swift fan page. (X/@TheSwiftSociety)
The photo of "The Tortured Poets Department" ad on Mumbai's BEST bus was shared by a Taylor Swift fan page. (X/@TheSwiftSociety)

“The Tortured Poets Department buses have been spotted in Mumbai,” an X (formerly Twitter) account called The Swift Society posted on Wednesday, sharing three photos of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) bus in Mumbai.

The pictures show Taylor Swift’s album cover printed on the sides and back of the BEST bus in Mumbai. Not just this, it also has a QR code, through which people can scan and listen to the music on the go.

The pictures were shared on X on May 15. They have since collected over 3.6 lakh views and more than 7,200 likes. Many even reposted the pictures and some even bookmarked them. A few even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Amazon Music also replied to the post and wrote, “Swifties heading to work vibing to ‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart’.”

Check out how people reacted to these pictures here:

“Do we think she has plans to get the eras tour in India,” said an individual.

Another added, “Our time has finally come.”

“Is this a hint that she might tour in India,” commented a third.

A fourth joined, “Indian swifties be like: Finally, it’s our time to shine.”

“Okay. Now I need to step outside my house because WHAT,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth expressed, “This is my favourite thing today.”

“Omg! Who is sponsoring this? So cool!” shared a seventh.

Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department

The Tortured Poets Department is the eleventh studio album by global pop icon Taylor Swift. It was released on April 19 through Republic Records. Two hours after its release, it was expanded into a double album, subtitled The Anthology, containing a second volume of songs.

The album has topped the UK charts, achieving the biggest first-week sales in seven years. With this, Taylor Swift now matches Madonna as the female artist with the most number-one albums in the UK. Additionally, it became the first album to reach one billion Spotify plays in a week. In the USA, it set a new record for the highest streaming numbers across all platforms, reported the BBC.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
