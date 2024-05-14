Taylor Swift fan causes outrage on social media after putting their baby on concert floor in Paris

Taylor Swift fans are known to go above and beyond to witness the singer live in a concert. However, this time, one of the fans came under fire after they brought their months-old baby to the concert held in Paris and kept the child on top of a tiny blanket on a dirt-covered floor. Soon after the image was posted on social media, it went viral like wildfire. Many people criticised the parents for putting the infant in a potentially dangerous situation just to enjoy the concert. Snapshot of the child on the floor at a Taylor Swift concert.

A picture of the baby lying on the floor was shared on X by the handle @irondaya. While sharing the picture, the X user, in the caption of the post, wrote, "You belong in a jail cell for bringing your baby on the floor of a Taylor Swift concert. The lack of common sense is astonishing to me." (Also Read: ‘Featuring Taylor Swift?’: Gracie Abrams sends fans into frenzy as she reveals The Secret of Us tracklist)

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Take a look at the post here:

This image was shared on May 11. Soon after the image caught the attention of many, it gained close to 10,000 views. The post also has numerous likes and comments.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Bringing a baby to a concert is mind-blowing because of the inappropriate noise levels for babies' underdeveloped ears. But it looks like she's changing the baby's diaper in a lobby or a bathroom. The baby is lying on something between her back and the floor."

A second shared, "That poor baby will end up at an audiologist later in her or his young years. So very sad." (Also Read: Taylor Swift makes beau Kelce blush in Paris; from sporting Chief colours to blowing kisses)

"From a broader perspective, not only does this specific occurrence highlight the urgent need for explicit guidelines communicated by venues about attending with young children, but it also opens the dialogue on the responsibility of event organisers to enforce such rules actively. Venues often offer alternative arrangements for spectators with young ones, such as different seating options, which, in this case, were reportedly refused by the ticket holders," commented a third.

A fourth added, "Children do not belong at concerts for many reasons. People need to stop being selfish and either get a babysitter or don't go at all."