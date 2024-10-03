Kamala Harris' husband's past keeps on haunting the VP as old statements resurface

Vice President Kamala Harris is facing renewed scrutiny over her past statements about believing survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault following a report alleging that her husband, Doug Emhoff, was involved in an incident of domestic violence over a decade ago. US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina, on September 12, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)(AFP)

According to the Daily Mail, Emhoff, a 59-year-old Hollywood attorney, allegedly slapped an ex-girlfriend “so hard, she spun around” during an argument at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2012.

Emhoff’s alleged action, reportedly triggered by misplaced jealousy over his then-girlfriend’s interaction with another man, has prompted questions about the consistency of Harris' stance on believing women.

Emhoff allegations raise questions about Harris' domestic violence advocacy

One user on X (formerly Twitter) commented, “Believe survivors,” while another noted, “Maybe talk to your woman-beater husband.”

Harris was a prominent voice during the 2018 confirmation hearings for now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, where she publicly supported Christine Blasey Ford’s claims that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her during high school.

At the time, Harris took to social media, saying, “Wore black today in support of all survivors of sexual assault or abuse. We won’t let them be silenced or ignored. #BelieveSurvivors.” The comment was resurfaced by critics, including RedState’s senior editor Brandon Morse, who noted that Harris’ support for survivors had “aged like milk.”

Harris also expressed strong sentiments during the rise of the #MeToo movement, posting in January 2018, “I stand with women across every industry to say #TIMESUP on abuse, harassment, marginalization, and underrepresentation.”

Even in last month the VP said, “As someone who has spent my entire career fighting for the health, safety, and wellbeing of women and girls, I have seen the impact of the Violence Against Women Act up close.”

“Together, alongside survivors, advocates, and allies, President Biden and I will continue to do everything in our power to ensure that every woman throughout America has the freedom to live safe from violence and hate.”