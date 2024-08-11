Paris Olympics 2024: Tom Cruise, Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and more to perform in closing ceremony; everything we know

The Paris Olympics 2024 is coming to a wrap as excitement builds for the closing ceremony. It will be taking place inside the Stade de France with 80,000 spectators in the early hours of August 12 (Monday). What's more? Several celebrities are set to perform at the traditional closing ceremony. (Also read: Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony live streaming: When and where to watch on television and online) Tom Cruise is all set to perform at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Here are some of the stars who will be making an appearance:

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise has been attending the Olympics for several years now, and did not fail to show his support this year as well. He was spotted cheering from the strands at a number of competitions, most recently as USA competed and won at the Olympics women's football. As per USA Today, the Mission Impossible star will “rappel into the Stade de France before skydiving from a plane” at the closing ceremony.

Billie Eilish

The Academy Award winning singer will be performing at the closing ceremony too, reported Variety. Why she was chosen? The same report predicts that ‘the L.A.-affiliated musicians’ will pass on the attention to the next Olympics, which will take place in LA in 2028. Billie's concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles had paid homage to her city’s iconic landmarks and culture. The singer also confirmed it through her latest Instagram post, which read, “LA28 Handover performer.”

Snoop Dogg

Rapper Snoop Dogg became an internet fixture in the last few weeks, thanks to his numerous appearances as an on-air personality for NBC during the Olympics, as well as his adorable reactions to the athletes.

H.E.R.

Deadline reported that H.E.R. will perform the US national anthem live, which will be then followed by all the performances by the musical stars.

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The musical guest, who emerged out of the punk scene in the 1980s, will also be performing during the closing ceremony.

LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman said, “This is the biggest moment in LA28 history to date, as the Olympic flag passes from Paris to LA. We are thrilled to feature the very best of LA with local artists and are grateful to Billie, H.E.R., the Chili Peppers and Snoop for their collaboration on what will be an incredible show to a global audience that will give fans a taste of what’s to come in 2028.”

For fans watching from India, the Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony will start at 12:30 am IST on Monday.