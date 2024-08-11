Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony live streaming: When and where to watch on television and online

With the Paris Olympics 2024 slowly coming to a wrap, the closing ceremony is set to take place at the Stade de France in the early hours of August 12. The closing ceremony will be a traditional affair and will have around 80,000 spectators. It will celebrate the achievements of athletes and success of the host city. India's Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra poses for a picture with his silver medal.(Sukumaran)

For India, our flag bearers will be PR Sreejesh and Manu Bhaker for the ceremony's Parade of Nations. The closing ceremony will also see ceremonial extinguishing of the Olympic flame and transfer of the Olympic flag to the Los Angeles 2028 Organising Committee.

Speaking after being selected as the flag-bearer, Sreejesh said, "It is cherry on the cake (being chosen as flag-bearer). It is my last tournament, last Olympics and I am going out with a medal. Now, I have been chosen to be the flag-bearer. One cannot demand anything more than this."

When will the Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony start for fans in India?

For fans watching from India, the Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony will start at 12:30 AM IST, on Monday.

Where will the Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony take place?

The Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony will take place at the Stade de France in Paris.

How to watch live telecast of the Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony in India?

In India, the live telecast of the Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony will be available on Sports18 Network.

How to watch live stream of the Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony in India?

In India, the Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony will be live streamed via JioCinema.