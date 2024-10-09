CNN issues deadline for Kamala Harris and Donald Trump to give formal response to October 23 debate invitation

CNN issued a Thursday deadline for former US President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris' team to provide an official response on their participation in the October 23 debate as Election Day nears. Kamala Harris has stated that she would be open to having another debate with Donald Trump.(AP)

Following Harris vs Trump face off on ABC News last month, CNN offered to hold another debate on October 23 at its Atlanta headquarters.

On Tuesday, CNN, which claimed that voters would benefit from another face-off, urged Harris and Trump to formally indicate if they want to participate in the debate.

“CNN sent invitations on Sept. 21 to both Vice President Harris and former President Trump’s campaigns to participate in a CNN debate this fall. We believe the American people would benefit from a second debate between the two candidates for President of the United States,” the network said.

“With less than 30 days to Election Day, we are placing a deadline for a formal response from both campaigns for this Thursday, October 10 at 12 p.m. ET to participate,” it added.

Know about Harris and Trump's take on another faceoff

Earlier, Harris has stated that she would be open to having another debate with Trump.

Taking to X on September 21, she wrote: “I will gladly accept a second presidential debate on October 23,” adding that “I hope @realDonaldTrump will join me.”

Harris Campaign spokesperson Brian Fallon told CNN on Tuesday that the US VP “remains ready to appear at the CNN debate on Oct. 23 if Trump will agree.”

The chair of the Harris campaign, Jen O'Malley Dillon, said that Trump shouldn't have any issue agreeing to this debate because the guidelines would be the same as they were for his debate against Biden.

Last month, Trump declared that it was “just too late, voting has already started” during a rally in North Carolina. “THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!” he wrote on Truth Social, claiming that he won both the debates against Biden and Harris.

Biden decided to withdraw from the race due to his dismal showing in the June debate, which allowed Harris to win the Democratic nomination.