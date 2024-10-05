Did Melania Trump demand whopping fee for an interview with CNN about her memoir? Her team says…

While Melania Trump has not appeared in many interviews or election campaign rallies to promote Donald Trump's presidential candidacy, US voters intend to see her more on the public platforms ahead of the November 5 elections. Melania has a history of demanding exorbitant fees for interviews or events. She allegedly received $237,500 to speak at a Log Cabin Republicans event in April.(X, formerly Twitter)

Meanwhile, the 54-year-old has become quite active on social media ahead of the release of her memoir, in which she promises to offer some exciting truths and her family's rare pictures that people haven’t heard or seen before. Its pre-bookings are available on her website. Now, a new report has revealed that Melania allegedly sought a whooping $250,000 for an interview with CNN.

It was Melania's book publisher, Skyhorse Publishing, who allegedly asked CNN to sign a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) and pay $250,000 “licensing fee” in exchange for an interview with Trump's spouse about her upcoming memoir.

The document titled ‘Confidentiality and Nondisclosure Agreement’ stated, “CNN shall pay a licensing fee of two hundred fifty thousand dollars ($250,000),” according to the news channel, which did not sign the deal.

Here's what Melania Trump's team has to say

However, it was later stated that the money request and a NDA were “accidently” sent. According to Melania's internal team, the huge amount requested was never intended and that everything was a result of an “internal miscommunication”.

“Had CNN signed an NDA, in the normal course of business, we would have approached Melania’s team to discuss [specifics of the interview],” the statement said.

Did Fox New pay to Melania Trump for a recent interview?

Melania has a history of demanding exorbitant fees for interviews or events. She allegedly received $237,500 to speak at a Log Cabin Republicans event in April. It is reported that she received $250,000 for another event in December 2022. Melania received $155,000 for a speech contract back in 2021 from a super political action committee connected to Republican presidential contender Trump.

The former First Lady, who is well-known for her distaste for the media and her limited interactions with them, recently appeared on Fox News in an effort to promote her memoir, “Melania,” which is all set to release on October 8.

The broadcaster “did not pay any fee whatsoever for the interviews conducted, including licensing fees for photos,” a Fox News representative told HuffPost.