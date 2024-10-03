Melania Trump’s chilling admission about Donald Trump: ‘My worst fear…and it happened’

Melania Trump is finally addressing the failed assassination attempt on her husband, Donald Trump, after keeping tight-lipped following the second incident near their Mar-a-Lago estate, which resulted in the arrest of a man with an AK-47-style gun. In a rare interview on Fox News’s Hannity, she alluded to the threats he faces, and shared her feelings about the intense scrutiny surrounding his presidency. Donald Trump urges people to buy Melania's memoir if they are ‘ready for the truth’ (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)(AFP)

This comes after a copy of her new memoir, obtained by The Guardian, detailed her pro-abortion stance, echoing the position of the Harris-Walz team opposed to Trump’s.

Melania Trump ‘not surprised’ by Trump's assassination attempt

“I saw how they treated him, how the media was against him,” the former First Lady remarked after host Sean Hannity questioned her views on Trump's threats and how it came as no 'surprise' for her. She reflected on her feelings during Donald Trump’s first impeachment while he was still in office. “I think they are afraid of his strength, and he was leading this country with peace through strength,” she added. So as soon he announced that he was running for the presidency, everything really changed. And I saw it, and I said, you know, this will not be very pleasant.”

Melania, who's about to drop her memoir titled Melania, has previously shared a synopsis condemning the FBI’s 2022 raid on Mar-a-Lago, labeling it a big invasion of privacy and a warning for the American people. The promotional video for her memoir combines the text of the Fourth Amendment with impactful music and visuals of the Trump family’s Florida residence

Melania Trump's ‘worst fears’ for Donald Trump

“So I always said to him, ‘What is next?’” the former model added in her statement to Fox News. “In one way, you’re not surprised, and with every event that happened, I kept thinking, ‘What’s next? What are they trying to do?’ You always fear the worst, and then it happened,” she continued. This marks a rare moment where the 54-year-old has openly discussed the assassination attempts or even mentioned Trump or the elections this season. She has largely stayed out of the limelight and his campaign, not attending debates or rallies. She only issued an official statement following the first assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, months ago.

Melania Trump supports abortion rights in new Memoir

On Wednesday, The Guardian revealed that the former First Lady is passionately supporting pro-abortion rights, as detailed in her upcoming memoir, set to hit shelves in the coming days. While abortion remains one of the most debatable topics in this presidential election—with Democrats advocating for abortion rights and Republicans largely opposing them, suggesting it should be left to the states—Melania’s views have underscored her political differences from her husband.

Recently, Donald Trump has slightly shifted his stance, stating he would veto any federal law banning abortion, maintaining that each state should decide its own abortion laws. According to reports, the former First Lady asserts that a woman’s “fundamental right of individual liberty” includes the right to terminate a pregnancy if she chooses.

“Restricting a woman’s right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body,” Melania allegedly wrote in her new book, a copy of which The Guardian obtained ahead of its release. “I have carried this belief with me throughout my entire adult life,” she added.