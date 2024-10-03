Melania Trump sides with Kamala Harris' abortion stance in new memoir, challenging Trump's views: Report

Melania Trump is ready to share her strong support for reproductive rights in her upcoming memoir, Melania. As highlighted in a copy obtained by The Guardian, the former first lady asserts that a woman’s “fundamental right of individual liberty” includes the authority to terminate a pregnancy if she chooses. For days now, the former first lady has been busy promoting her book despite being absent from Trump’s 2024 campaign events. Former US President Donald Trump, left, and former First Lady Melania Trump during the Republican National Convention (RNC)(Bloomberg)

She has previously voiced her stance on multiple topics, including the scrutiny surrounding her modeling career and the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, among others. However, her position on abortion contradicts Trump’s views, particularly in light of his recent comments about a federal abortion ban and the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Melania Trump supports abortion rights in new memoir: Report

“Restricting a woman’s right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body,” the former FLOTUS allegedly wrote in her new book, a copy of the same was obtained by the Guardian ahead of its upcoming release. “I have carried this belief with me throughout my entire adult life,” she added.

“Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body?” she asks in her book titled Melania, which Trump was seen promoting during his political rallies in the days leading up to the November elections, though he mentioned not being aware of its contents.

“It is imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children, based on their own convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government,” Melania's strong support for abortion rights is striking, especially considering her relationship with the Republican candidate campaigning for anti-abortion stance.

Donald Trump would veto federal abortion ban

Abortion is a central issue in the 2024 presidential election, with Melania Trump's views starkly contrasting those of her husband, former President Donald Trump. Recently, Donald Trump, said he doesn't have any regrets about the Supreme Court judges he picked who got rid of Roe v. Wade, which took away the right to have an abortion.

Lately, Trump suggested he'd veto any law that banned abortion at the federal level, arguing that it should be up to each state to decide their own abortion laws. He's also said he'd support exceptions for situations like rape, incest, and when a woman's life is in danger while calling out Democrats for pushing for abortions after the baby is born.

But Democrats have kept winning elections by focusing on this issue, even in the Red zone. Meanwhile, threats to fertility treatments including IVF, are causing headaches for Republicans across the country this year.

The Trump campaign's abortion positions are under scrutiny following Vice presidential candidate JD Vance's misleading statements during a debate with Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz, about his past support for a national abortion ban. While Vance claimed he has “never supported a national abortion ban,” and only voiced for some “minimal standard to be imposed nationwide,’ a 2022 podcast revealed that he expressed a desire for abortion to be illegal nationwide.

Melania vs Donald

This isn’t the first time she’s expressed differing political views. Earlier in the book, Melania mentions her disagreements with Donald Trump on immigration policy, particularly as an immigrant herself. “Occasional political disagreements between me and my husband,” she says according to the Guardian, are “part of our relationship, but I believed in addressing them privately rather than publicly challenging him.”

When it comes to abortion, her position is clear and at odds with the Republican Party. She emphasises the importance of personal autonomy, writing that everyone has the right to make decisions about their own body and well-being. Her stance comes at a time when she has been largely absent from Trump’s campaign, despite her highly publicised involvement during his previous campaign.