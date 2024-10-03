RFK Jr. accused of romantic links with three anti-vax group women amid Nuzzi affair in new text reveal

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is facing accusations of having romantic relationships with at least three women linked to an anti-vaccine group during his recent presidential campaign, apart from Olivia Nuzzi’s sexting scandal. According to a report by Mediaite, they reviewed text messages from one woman detailing her purported relationship with Kennedy this year. This is a combination of RFK Jr. and his wife Cheryl Hines (Credit: Getty Images) and NY Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi (Credit: AP).

As the women reportedly shared their experiences with one another following the Nuzzi affair, whispers arose that Kennedy's wife, actress Cheryl Hines, is considering divorce after the report about his affair with a young reporter blew up.

RFK Jr. allegedly involved with three women

A report by Mediaite details how the three women who allege involvement with the former presidential candidate began communicating about their relationships with him after news of Olivia Nuzzi’s affair went viral, leading to her temporary suspension from the magazine.

The report details 2 insiders with direct knowledge of Kennedy's connections to these women who shared details with the outlet on Wednesday. The women are linked to the Children's Health Defense, the group that's against vaccines and Kennedy is in charge of. The report says he's been taking a break from his jobs as the group's chairman and main lawyer since April 2023.

Also read: Cheryl Hines reportedly planning to divorce RFK Jr, not because of Olivia Nuzzi but due to…

Kennedy camp denies report

After the new report surfaced, the Kennedy camp, as before, denied and was quick to refute the baseless claims about these alleged romantic connections. “Mr. Kennedy has had no romantic relationships with any woman other than his wife since their marriage,” a spokesperson said, referring to actress Cheryl Hines.

A source who talked to Mediaite said that the drama about Kennedy and Nuzzi is seen by the campaign as something they'd rather not deal with, especially when you think about Trump's past with women. Earlier, RFK Jr. who was running independently suspended his presidential campaign and ended up endorsing Trump for the 2024 elections.

“Trump is concerned,” the insider informed the outlet. “He’s “concerned that there are more women, and that more affairs will come out. Right now, they are waiting to see if the news cycle will blow over, but it won’t, which has Trump reconsidering Bobby’s value.”

Earlier, Olivia Nuzzi, who was reportedly engaged to a colleague before her relationship ended with the exposure of her affair with RFK, acknowledged having a personal relationship—though not physical—with someone she was reporting on. She confessed this to the editor of New York Times magazine, who later placed her on leave while a third-party investigation was launched. Although the reporter didn’t name the person, it was alleged that word got out to editors about RFK Jr. boasting about having her nude photos, a claim that his campaign refuted.

Also read: Harris and Trump are tested by the Mideast, Helene and the port strike in the campaign's final weeks

Cheryl Hines considering divorce: report

Hines, who has been married to RFK Jr. for a long time, was spotted without her wedding ring after news of his relationship with Olivia Nuzzi broke. Reports of her considering divorce have been circulating for a while; however, a new report by PageSix highlights how Hines, a longtime Democrat, finds RFK Jr.'s association with Trump, a Republican, problematic.

Since he suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump, Hines has been left devastated by his position in the MAGA world. “The guy is a serial philanderer, and she knew that coming in,” a source told the outlet. “She knew she was getting in with a Kennedy, who are known for being infamous womanizers,” an insider added, “But she never signed up to be a member of Trump World!”