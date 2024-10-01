Unseen young Melania Trump's photos resurface, shows Barron Trump's inheritance of…

An unseen photo of a young Melania Trump has surfaced, reigniting the conversation about whether her teenage son, Barron Trump, more closely resembles her or his father, former US President Donald Trump. Former President Donald Trump, center right, stands with his wife Melania, second left, their son Barron, center left, as the coffin carrying the remains of Amalija Knavs, the former first lady's mother, is carried into the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea for her funeral, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)

The monochrome photographs from the shared account of the photographer Stane Jerko depict the future First Lady without makeup and as a teenager. Jerko, who met Melania when she was 16, first presented the photos to Today in 2017.

Melania appears youthful and fresh-faced in those black-and-white images, dressed simply in jeans and a white top or a white bandeau and skirt.

With her softer features, rounder face, and more pronounced eyebrows—quite different from the glamorous, heavily made-up image we're accustomed to seeing during her time at Republican National Conventions or walking the halls of the White House in designer outfits with perfectly styled hair and makeup.

Notably, the former first lady stopped at one child. She recently shared her fair share of reasons on Fox and Friends, saying, “I know how busy he is and I'm in charge of everything.”

Barron is more of a mom sided than father

Many eagle-eyed observers have pointed out how much her teenage son, Barron Trump, resembles her in these youthful shots. Barron, who recently started his studies at New York University, has often been compared to both his parents, but these newly surfaced images seem to suggest he takes after his mother more.

With his prominent brown hair and substantial brows, Barron is set apart and displays the characteristics of Melania. Unlike his father's distinctive blond locks, Barron's style is more aligned with his mother's features.

Towering over his father at 6’4”, lean and elegant Barron is quite the opposite of a robust Donald Trump. This alone is enough; even the former president has noted that Barron resembles Melania.

“He looks more like Melania. He's like her in temperament. Very calm,” Trump said during a 2006 interview with The Palm Beach Post.